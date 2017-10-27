SZA Reveals Album In The Works With Mark Ronson And Tame Impala

It's pretty fair to say that SZA has been smashing it with her debut studio album 'Ctrl', which dropped back in June earlier this year and has now been certified Gold!

The 26 year old recently teased that she is working on something new with Mark Ronson and Rock band Tame Impala.

The singer-songwriter has also stated "people grapple with labeling me ad Hip Hop, R&B or Pop and it's interesting to me. I'm just making music... When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music."

This will be an interesting project! Make sure you watch this space for more information.

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Zardine Collins