ThatsHymn Releases Dual Single ‘Further’ and ‘Closer’

Mysterious newcomer thatshymn has been a name on the lips of many as of late, and is showing no sign of slowing down with his brand new dual release, ‘Further’ and ‘Closer.

Showcasing his signature blend of R&B, soul and trap on both releases, thatshymn bounces his wavy vocals across both Supe and saidbysed’s production and with both releases earning him fans in the likes of Zane Lowe and Pigeons & Planes, thatshymn continues to showcase exactly why he is worthy of the praise he is currently being afforded…

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Zardine Collins