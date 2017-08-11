The Wrap-Up

The Brink: Tempa

TEMPA is one to be reckoned with.

Friday, August 11, 2017 - 17:07

TEMPA is one to be reckoned with. Currently at the forefront of the music scene bubbling away in Birmingham, Wrap Up caught up with the MC on all things 'Gimme Respect' his new single amongst other things. For Tempa, ‘Gimme Respect’ stands as the first example of what we can expect from him in the coming months, a chance for him to show the world what he has been working on. The Chas Appeti directed video for ‘Gimme Respect’ is a visual that resonates with Tempa’s mind-set and message behind the track, ‘I wanted it to be a simple but effective video for my first official single, showing where I’m from and my roots.’ Says Tempa.

With so much happening in the Birmingham scene, Tempa says ‘It’s an exciting time for Birmingham right now, this is the first time ever this many artists have gained recognition outside of our city and all at the same time. Scorpz, Dapz OTM, Lotto Boyzz, Smokes, JK and Mist are the names that are pushing Brum right now.’ The talent buzz is undeniable just a short journey from London, where these artists are setting the pace and making their mark on today’s music scene, with Scorpz being a noteworthy artist who works closely with Tempa, they recently collaborated on the track ‘Two Much’, check it out here:

P110 - Tempa Ft. Scorpz - Two Much [Music Video]

Tempa recently joined the Polydor family marking the beginning of another chapter in his music career, ‘It’s been an exciting journey and to have my first official single come through a label is a good feeling.’ He is currently working on an EP due to drop in the coming months, when we asked what we could expect Tempa says with a big grin ‘Bangers, strong bodies of work and exciting collaborations.’ Speaking on his creative process Tempa explains ‘My music is an expression of whatever is going on in that moment in my life, sometimes i’ll hear a beat and the tune comes to me, set in stone.’ ‘I stand for having a good time, I like to make tunes that make you feel good and carry the message to always enjoy yourself and live life.’ With ‘Gimme Respect’ setting an example of that process, we’re eagerly anticipating the EP.

In the meantime, seeing Tempa live is the best way to grasp the energy he brings as an artist and if you haven’t had the chance to catch him live yet, make sure to keep an eye out for his upcoming performances and stay tuned on socials to for any updates. If you haven’t already, check out the visual for ‘Gimme Respect’.

Tempa - Gimme Respect (Official Video)

