The Great Escape Festival: Highlights

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 12:37

With over 450 performances across 40+ venues in Brighton, the Great Escape Festival kicked off festival season in an incredible way, featuring performances from Raye, Kano, Ghetts, Rag’N’Bone Man, Kojey Radical and many more.

Kicking things off on Thursday, Raye took over the outdoor VEVO garden stage to perform a stripped-back, acoustic set of tracks including ‘Lies’, ‘Don’t Know Me’ and covers of ‘Womanizer’ and Jonas Blue’s ‘By Your Side’. Raye wrapped up her stunning set with her brand new single, ‘The Line’, singing through the rain to a packed out crowd.

Friday saw North East London music production duo, The Masks, kick off the Urban Development industry takeover on the seafront. Having notched up support from the likes of Krept & Konan, Ghetts and with 1 million+ Soundcloud and Youtube hits, they are fast proving to be a force to be force to be reckoned with and definitely an act to keep an eye on over the next 12 months.

Ending the Urban Development showcase, Kojey Radical wrapped things up nicely. The multi-talented individual took us on a musical journey with his tracks, ‘Gallons’, ‘Look Like’ and gave us a sneak peek of some brand new music. Kojey then jumped straight from his gig to an exclusive panel with SoundCloud about the future of music streaming. Following the panel, we managed to catch an incredible set from upcoming grime star, Knucks, straight from North West London, as part of GRM Daily’s line-up.

Friday night’s spotlight show saw Kano & Friends fill the venue with fans and individuals from the music industry, keen to see how grime has evolved and can entertain the masses. Kojo Funds kicked off the show with his unique “AfroSwing” genre, taking listeners on a journey from grime music to RnB in a flash, followed by lively sets from Little Simz and Ghetts. The headline man himself, Kano, then took to the stage, accompanied by a full live band and string quartet - Make sure you check out our full spotlight show review!

Other event highlights include a secret show from grime maestro, Abra Cadabra and New Gen keeping the grime party alive until the early hours of the morning. The festival ended with a spotlight show from Ray BLK and Rag’n’Bone Man, who belted out his incredible vocals across the seaside town, to wrap things up in a spectacular way for The Great Escape 2017!

Words: Emily Atkins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

