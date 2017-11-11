The Wrap-Up

The UK Music Scene Celebrates As Controversial Form 696 Is Scrapped

The Metropolitan Police have announced the abolishment of ’Form 696’ due to an reduction in “serious incidents” at music events in the capital...

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 19:01

Expressions of joy and relief have flooded social media as the Metropolitan Police announced the abolishment of ’Form 696’ due to an reduction in “serious incidents” at music events in the capital. 

The controversial form, introduced in 2005 to serve as a risk assessment ahead of music events using pre-recorded backing tracks, faced huge backlash amid accusations that it unfairly targeted grime, garage and basement events. The request for information such as names (including stage names) and contact details of all promoters and artists at an event 14-days prior to an event has been responsible for the cancellation of a wealth of events since it was implemented and was revised in 2009 to remove requests for information such as the “ethnic make-up” of attendees. 

The abolition of Form 696, instigated by a request from London Mayor Sadiq Khan for a full review of the document, has been well-received across the UK and marks the end of an era for many artists who have been hindered by advice given to police as a result of information provided in the Form 696. 

Online Edit: Zardine Collins

 

 

