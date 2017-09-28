The Wrap-Up

Tiggs Da Author Releases Infectious New Single ‘Work It Out’

South London artist Tiggs Da Author is back with a new infectious single ‘Work It Out’..

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 17:26

South London artist Tiggs Da Author is back with a new infectious single ‘Work It Out’. The track is a re-work of the Caesars’ massive hit ‘Jerk It Out’ and the result is a unique blend of genres and sounds.

Tiggs Da Author is set to be huge, having racked up incredible streams on his debut EP ‘Glenville Grove’ and collaborated with an array of artists such as Lady LeshurrYungen and J Hus – with ‘Good Luck Chale’ featuring on J Hus’ debut album ‘Common Sense’.

Check out ‘Work It Out’ now:  http://vevo.ly/WsrsHO

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Charli XCX and Julia Michaels Reflect On Britney's Iconic 'Blackout' Album

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

Cardi B Teased A Seriously Amazing New Song On Instagram

People On Twitter Are Taking The Concept Of Winged Eyeliner Literally

Get to Know: Ten Tonnes

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Opens Up About The Worst Panic Attack Of Her Life

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Reveals The Moment In High School Musical That Still Makes Him Cry

Demi Lovato Previews 'Daddy Issues' and It's A Banger

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

This New Assassin’s Creed: Origins Mode Is A Serious Game Changer

Coffee Flavoured Coke Is Now A Thing And This Could Be Heaven Or Hell

We Might Be Getting A Hocus Pocus Sequel

Lorde and Khalid Wow Us at Alexandra Palace

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Cole Sprouse Is About To Be Your New Favourite Beauty Vlogger

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Will Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Go Up Against Each Other In Celebrity Bake Off?

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Tiggs Da Author Releases Infectious New Single ‘Work It Out’

Music

Ebony Frainteso Unveils Stunning Debut Release ‘Losing Out’

Music

Restless Modern Returns With The Euphoric ‘No Expectations’

Music

Bree Runway Releases Killer New Video ‘What Do I Tell My Friends?’

Music

Becky Hill Unveils Acoustic Rendition Of ‘Unpredictable’

Music

Giggs And Sneakbo Join Forces For ‘Active’

Music

Krept And Konan Are Back With Two Huge Announcements

Music

‘Big Shaq’ Is Set To Blow With Debut Track ‘Mans Not Hot’

Music

Kyla Teams Up With Popcaan For 'You Ain't Mine'

Music

Jelani Blackman Is back With His Follow Up EP ‘5-8’

Music

Joe Grind Shares New Track 'My Time'

Music

Snoh Aalegra Unveils 'Fool For You'

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Love Island's Chris Hughes Ruthlessly Exposes 'Flirty Texts' Katie Price Sent Him Behind Olivia Attwood's Back

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Celebrity

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online