Tiggs Da Author Releases Infectious New Single ‘Work It Out’

South London artist Tiggs Da Author is back with a new infectious single ‘Work It Out’. The track is a re-work of the Caesars’ massive hit ‘Jerk It Out’ and the result is a unique blend of genres and sounds.

Tiggs Da Author is set to be huge, having racked up incredible streams on his debut EP ‘Glenville Grove’ and collaborated with an array of artists such as Lady Leshurr, Yungen and J Hus – with ‘Good Luck Chale’ featuring on J Hus’ debut album ‘Common Sense’.

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan