Timmy & Boibeige Join Forces For Vibey ‘Forever Travelling’ EP

Timmy & Boibeige may not be a name you are familiar with… but if their debut EP ‘Forever Travelling’ is anything to go by, this dynamic duo sure will be on tips of many tongues with their vibey new EP.

After crossing paths at a house party on NYE, the pair spent the last few months crafting out the 5 track collection which is full of good vibes, groove and a whole load of funk. With standout track ‘Strawberry Orange’ really shining bright.

Set to be releasing more music throughout the rest of 2017, expect to hear more from both Boibeige and Timmy in the months to come.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan