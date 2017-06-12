The Wrap-Up

Timmy & Boibeige Join Forces For Vibey ‘Forever Travelling’ EP

Timmy & Boibeige may not be a name you are familiar with… but if their debut EP ‘Forever Travelling’ is anything to go by, this dynamic duo sure will be on tips of many tongues with their vibey new EP.

Monday, June 12, 2017 - 17:00

After crossing paths at a house party on NYE, the pair spent the last few months crafting out the 5 track collection which is full of good vibes, groove and a whole load of funk. With standout track ‘Strawberry Orange’ really shining bright.  

Set to be releasing more music throughout the rest of 2017, expect to hear more from both Boibeige and Timmy in the months to come.

FOREVER TRAVELLING by Timmy & Boibeige

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

More From The Wrap-Up

Trending Articles

