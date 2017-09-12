Tizzy & Brandz Join Forces With Micah Million For 'What You Reckon'

Tizzy and Brandz have just dropped their latest track 'What You Reckon', which was premiered by KISS FM's Tiffany Calver on OVO Sound Radio over the weekend.

Teaming up with Micah Million, the visual breathes life into the track whilst showcasing all three musicians in their own element.

Vibsing and dancing in the brand new Marbek store in London, watch 'What You Reckon' below:

Watch below:

The duo are set to release a brand new project soon and embark on their tour, so make sure you keep an eye out for them!

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan