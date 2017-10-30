The Wrap-Up

TWU Gets In Touch With Its Thug Side Ahead Of Tupac Biopic Release

Following on from the cinema release, All Eyez On Me is now available to own on DVD and Blu-Ray...

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 17:03

Following on from the cinema release, All Eyez On Me – the explosive Lionsgate biopic of Tupac Shakur is now available to own on DVD and Blu-Ray. The release of the DVD has been long anticipated as it provides an insight into the true and untold story of the rapper/actor (amongst many other talents and titles) as well as including many additional features such as a range of exclusive episodes delving deeper into the narrative of the story.

 

To get into the spirit TWU headed down to a ‘Seen On Screen’ Tupac-inspired dance class. Whilst we won’t be making any video appearances soon, it was most definitely a barrel of laughs. SOS’s Elliot treated us to a routine to 'California Love' complete with bandana and gold chain props, with the highlight of the evening being the 4 bars of twerking to the fitting “shake it shake it baby” to finish. The class ended up attracting lady-participants only, but the room was filled with a whole-lotta-thug and was a true reminder of the musical legend that we lost all too soon.

The Untold Story of Tupac Shakur: All Eyez On Me is available on DVD/Blu-Ray from today – watch the trailer:

All Eyez On Me - Official Trailer - In Cinemas Now!

Check out ‘Seen On Screen’ and the wicked classes they put on here.

Online Edit: Zardine Collins

