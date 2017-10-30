TWU Gets In Touch With Its Thug Side Ahead Of Tupac Biopic Release

Following on from the cinema release, All Eyez On Me – the explosive Lionsgate biopic of Tupac Shakur is now available to own on DVD and Blu-Ray. The release of the DVD has been long anticipated as it provides an insight into the true and untold story of the rapper/actor (amongst many other talents and titles) as well as including many additional features such as a range of exclusive episodes delving deeper into the narrative of the story.

To get into the spirit TWU headed down to a ‘Seen On Screen’ Tupac-inspired dance class. Whilst we won’t be making any video appearances soon, it was most definitely a barrel of laughs. SOS’s Elliot treated us to a routine to 'California Love' complete with bandana and gold chain props, with the highlight of the evening being the 4 bars of twerking to the fitting “shake it shake it baby” to finish. The class ended up attracting lady-participants only, but the room was filled with a whole-lotta-thug and was a true reminder of the musical legend that we lost all too soon.

The Untold Story of Tupac Shakur: All Eyez On Me is available on DVD/Blu-Ray from today – watch the trailer:

Online Edit: Zardine Collins