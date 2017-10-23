WAJU Enlists Jared Evan And Nyne For Latest Banger ‘My Luv’

Following the release of the incredible ‘FADed’ earlier this year, WAJU returns with his new Jared Evan and NYNE assisted single, ‘My Luv’.

A sublime trapsoul banger, the trio showcase their undeniable chemistry across the track and really bring out the best in each other. From Jared and NYNE’s impressive vocals to WAJU’s incredible production, the track is a surefire winner.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan