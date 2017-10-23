The Wrap-Up

WAJU Enlists Jared Evan And Nyne For Latest Banger ‘My Luv’

Following the release of the incredible ‘FADed’ earlier this year, WAJU returns with his new Jared Evan and NYNE assisted single, ‘My Luv’.

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 17:39

A sublime trapsoul banger, the trio showcase their undeniable chemistry across the track and really bring out the best in each other. From Jared and NYNE’s impressive vocals to WAJU’s incredible production, the track is a surefire winner.

WAJU - My Luv Ft NYNE & Jared Evan by WAJU

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

