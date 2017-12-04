The Wrap-Up

WAJU Teams Up With ELIONA For Incredible New Single ‘Good Company’

Following a string of incredible releases throughout the year, NYC raised, Sweden living WAJU returns with his latest offering ‘Good Company’.

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 13:29

Enlisting the vocals of Swedish newcomer ELIONA on the track, ‘Good Company’ showcases WAJU’s versatility through his flawless production and attention to detail. Not to mention ELIONA’s powerful vocal giving the track some extra life and really putting it up there with some of the strongest release of 2017…

After receiving an abundance of support from publications and tastemakers alike, 2018 is looking as if it is set to be the year of WAJU.

WAJU - Good Company Ft ELIONA by WAJU

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

