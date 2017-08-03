WSTRN Take Us To J.A For ‘Txtin’ Featuring Alkaline



WSTRN are back with the visuals to ‘Txtin’ featuring dancehall giant Alkaline. The West London trio: Haile, Akelle and Louis Rei blast onto the scene with the infectious 'IN2' and ‘Txtin’ is set to follow suit.

The track consists of the recognisable, unique and melodic sound of WSTRN with a heavy dancehall influence, complemented by the scenic and neighbourhood visuals - shot in Jamaica.

It’s been a while since we’ve had new material from WSTRN, and following the recent news that Akelle had been imprisoned for 4 years it may be a while before we see the trio in full, but for now….enjoy:

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan