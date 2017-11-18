Ye Ali Unveils Smooth New Track ‘All The Time’
Los Angeles native Ye Ali returns with his latest track ‘All The Time’...
Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 17:42
After winning an abundance of critical acclaim with his ‘Passion & Patience’ EP, Los Angeles native Ye Ali returns with his latest track ‘All The Time’.
Produced by Yusei, ‘All The Time’ shows yet another side to the multi-faceted artist, displaying Ye Ali’s versatility through the mellow vocals, dreamy production and sweet melodies.
With his ‘THJ2’ project set to drop in the near future… Ye Ali is well on his way to cementing himself as a one of the most promising new talents out there through his genre-bending fusion of R&B and trap.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Zardine Collins
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
Ye Ali Unveils Smooth New Track ‘All The Time’
Music
Zernell Fontaine And Sneakbo Join Forces For ‘Tropicana’
Music
ThatsHymn Releases Dual Single ‘Further’ and ‘Closer’
Music
Zuma. And Axel Mansoor Join Forces On ‘Heaven’
Music
Rap Rundown: #LondonIsOpen
Music
The UK Music Scene Celebrates As Controversial Form 696 Is Scrapped
Music
Sonel Skeete Remixes PnkForest’s ‘Stay Close’
Music
Abi Ocia Releases Breathtaking New Track ‘Expo’
Music
ICYMI: Skrapz Reveals Visuals For 'High Spec' With Chip
Music
Big Sean, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Join Forces For ‘Pull Up N Wreck’
Music
5am Drops Visuals For ‘Only One’
Music
Rap Rundown
Trending Articles
Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie
Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination
Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early
Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even
Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split
Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible
TV Shows