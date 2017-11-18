The Wrap-Up

Ye Ali Unveils Smooth New Track 'All The Time'

Los Angeles native Ye Ali returns with his latest track ‘All The Time’...

Saturday, November 18, 2017


After winning an abundance of critical acclaim with his ‘Passion & Patience’ EP, Los Angeles native Ye Ali returns with his latest track ‘All The Time’.
 
Produced by Yusei, ‘All The Time’ shows yet another side to the multi-faceted artist, displaying Ye Ali’s versatility through the mellow vocals, dreamy production and sweet melodies. 
 
With his ‘THJ2’ project set to drop in the near future… Ye Ali is well on his way to cementing himself as a one of the most promising new talents out there through his genre-bending fusion of R&B and trap.  
 

All the Time (prod by Yusei) by YE Ali

 

Words: Anil Rana
 

Online Edit: Zardine Collins 

