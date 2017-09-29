Youngs Teflon Is Back With New EP ‘South London Press’
Brixton’s finest Youngs Teflon is back with his latest EP ‘South London Press’.
Friday, September 29, 2017 - 13:42
Brixton’s finest Youngs Teflon is back with his latest EP ‘South London Press’. The south London rapper has been consistent with the delivery of this material having released a host of mixtapes and continues to add to his creative CV following his recent appearance in a Reebok campaign.
The trap-influenced six-track project follows ‘Tracksuit Diaries’ which reached #5 in the UK album charts, and features collaborations from Blade Brown, S1Loud and Dimzy (67).
‘South London Press’ is available now on Apple Music.
Words: Zardine Collins
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
