Youngs Teflon Is Back With New EP ‘South London Press’

Brixton’s finest Youngs Teflon is back with his latest EP ‘South London Press’. The south London rapper has been consistent with the delivery of this material having released a host of mixtapes and continues to add to his creative CV following his recent appearance in a Reebok campaign.

The trap-influenced six-track project follows ‘Tracksuit Diaries’ which reached #5 in the UK album charts, and features collaborations from Blade Brown, S1Loud and Dimzy (67).

‘South London Press’ is available now on Apple Music.

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan