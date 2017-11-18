Zernell Fontaine And Sneakbo Join Forces For ‘Tropicana’

19-year-old Zernell Fontaine unveils the visuals for latest single ‘Tropicana’…



Enlisting Sneakbo on the track, ‘Tropicana’ is an Island-tinged R&B banger, laced with impressive vocals and strong melodies from the young entertainer.



Produced by DALiEN, the track is one of many the two have crafted over recent years, and with new music planned for release in 2018, expect to hear and see more of Zernell taking his talent to the next level.









Words: Anil Rana



Online Edit: Zardine Collins