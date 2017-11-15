Zuma. And Axel Mansoor Join Forces On ‘Heaven’

After catching our attention with his dreamy production on Lenis’ releases earlier this year, San Diego native Zuma. returns with his latest release ‘Heaven’.

Teaming up with Axel Mansoor on vocals, ‘Heaven’ is a dreamy and ethereal R&B jam. Reminiscent of an early Jai Paul meets Bryson Tiller, the track is no short of amazing.

With new releases planned for 2018, be sure to keep an eye on Zuma. in the months to come…

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Zardine Collins