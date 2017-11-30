A New X-Files Games Is Coming To Facebook & Mobile And It Looks CREEPY
Will The X-Files: Deep State be as spooky as the TV show? Here are all the details.
A new X-Files game is coming to Facebook and mobile devices next year: The X-Files: Deep State.
You'll play as Agent Dale (so no, you can't rock the role as Mulder or Scully, I'm afraid), an FBI Agent tasked with looking for clues and evidence at "mysterious crime scenes that defy explanation". It takes place in 2010, which is smack bang between Seasons 9 and 10 of the show.
"The Truth is Out There - Do you have what it takes to find it?" teases the video description. "Uncover hidden clues, collect evidence, solve puzzles, interrogate witnesses and suspects to solve the case. Delve into the unknown and search for truth in this thrilling new X-Files mystery investigation game."
The mystery game is free-to-play, but there's also the option to regularly buy new cases, too, so yes, there'll be in-app purchases.
This is the first X-Files game we've seen since 2004's The X-Files: Resist released on the PlayStation 2.
The X-Files: Deep State, will launch on Android, Facebook, and iOS in early 2018, to celebrate the release of The X-Files' 11th season premiering in the US on January 3, 2018 (no, there's no UK/EU date as yet, but we'll keep you updated, pinky promise!).
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx
