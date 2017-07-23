Thor: Ragnarok

Check Out The Absolutely Action Packed New Trailer For Thor: Ragnarok

It's thunder vs death in the explosive new teaser

Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 13:49

The latest trailer for Thor: Ragnarok is literally bursting with action.

The film is due to hit cinemas in the UK at the end of October – and the latest trailer has us wishing it was Autumn already.

Marvel/Disney

Marvel debuted the new trailer for the action comic book adventure movie at Comic-Con in California on Saturday.

The new video sees Chris Hemsworth’s Thor teaming up with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk to battle Cate Blanchett’s Goddess of Death, Hela.

Thor: Ragnarok - Official UK Trailer | HD

And it looks like there will be plenty of action in the new film as Hela devastates Asgard, crushes Thor’s hammer, prepares to destroy the universe, and shows off a surprising British accent (is that an Essex twang we hear?).

But it’s not just action packed – the film is packed with huge A List stars with Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins and Idris Elba all returning to the franchise and Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeff Goldblum being added to the cast too.

Thor: Ragnarok will be out in the UK on 27 October 2017.

