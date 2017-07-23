Check Out The Absolutely Action Packed New Trailer For Thor: Ragnarok

The latest trailer for Thor: Ragnarok is literally bursting with action.

The film is due to hit cinemas in the UK at the end of October – and the latest trailer has us wishing it was Autumn already.

Marvel/Disney

Marvel debuted the new trailer for the action comic book adventure movie at Comic-Con in California on Saturday.

The new video sees Chris Hemsworth’s Thor teaming up with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk to battle Cate Blanchett’s Goddess of Death, Hela.

And it looks like there will be plenty of action in the new film as Hela devastates Asgard, crushes Thor’s hammer, prepares to destroy the universe, and shows off a surprising British accent (is that an Essex twang we hear?).

But it’s not just action packed – the film is packed with huge A List stars with Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins and Idris Elba all returning to the franchise and Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeff Goldblum being added to the cast too.

Thor: Ragnarok will be out in the UK on 27 October 2017.

