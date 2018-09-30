Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing

The Call Me By Your Name actor was seen locking lips with Johnny Depp's daughter.

Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 15:21

Stop what you're doing because it's time to start shipping a new potential couple, Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet.

The co-stars of Netflix's upcoming drama feature, The King, were reportedly seen out and about in New York City together, where an eyewitness is claiming they made out for over one entire minute.

Getty

Well, shiver me timbers, as Captain Jack Sparrow would say.

The sneaky source blabbed to Us Weekly about the sighting, claiming they witnessed the scenes at around 10am on Monday morning.

Getty

"They were walking down the street and he stopped her and pulled her close," they revealed.

The shooketh bystander added: "They started making out for a while, for over a minute."

And if their account of events isn't enough to go by, a fan managed to sneak a pic of them (one-minute makeout sesh not included, sadly).

Timothée and Lily-Rose Depp at MUD today 🙀 👀 . . . . . 🔥Tags🔥 #timotheechalamet #cmbyn #timothéechalamet #beautiful #beautifulboy #boy #fashionicon #suit #sweet #hairstyles #curlyhair #academy #callmebyyourname #timothéechalamet #men #man #style #fashion #art #instadaily #grooming #artist #elioandoliver #elioperlman #nyc #lilyrosedepp #centralpark #theking #nyc #newyork

In 2013 Timothée dated Madonna's daughter, Lourdes, while Lily-Rose previously dated British model Ash Stymest.

The pair recently wrapped filming on Joel Edgerton's The King, in which they play an on-screen couple.

Getty

Timothée plays Henry V, whose wife Catherine of Valois, Queen consort of England is played by Lily-Rose.

The feature is set for release in 2019, and also stars Robert Pattinson.

Anyone else shipping this possible new couple all the way to the Carribean? 

