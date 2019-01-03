Timothée Chalamet

EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’

Will Timothée be an Oscar nominee two years in a row?

Rebecca May
Thursday, January 3, 2019 - 12:10

Don’t freak out, BUT Timothée Chalamet has a new film coming out – and he might just be in the Best Actor Oscar running two years running (following his nom for Call Me By Your Name last year) if this early sneak peek is anything to go by.

Amazon Studios

The upcoming film is a biographical drama, based on the real-life memoirs of the strained relationship between a father (played by Steve Carell) and his drug-addicted son (Timothee Chalamet). It’s going to get emotional - get ready to weep in the cinema.

Hit play on to see Chalamet star in the WORLD EXCLUSIVE new look at his new film, only on MTV...

Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy - WORLD EXCLUSIVE New Clip | MTV Movies

In this new clip, exclusive to MTV, we see Timothee star with an awards-ready performance as Nic Sheff, as he has a difficult conversation with his dad, after coming home late one night.

Want more Timothee? You’re in luck! We’ve got our hands on a world exclusive new poster for the movie, too, below!

Amazon Studios

Beautiful Boy opens in UK cinemas on 18 January 2018.

Latest News

New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Beautiful Boy
EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
What Your New Year’s Resolution Says About You
Kingdom Hearts 3
Kingdom Hearts 3: 5 Things You Need To Know About the Huge New Disney Game
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Apparently Expecting Their Fourth Child
LittleBigPlanet
7 Games You WON’T BELIEVE Are 10 Years Old This Year
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
6 Nutrition Brands You Need In Your Life
Lana Del Rey Announces New Single Title And Release Date For Next Week
Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Your 2019 Horoscopes Are Here
Pretty Little Liars Actor Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In 2018
Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable

More From Timothée Chalamet

Beautiful Boy
EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’
Harry Styles Interviews Timotheé Chalamet And Asks Him About That Peach Scene
Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet Just Had A Deep And Meaningful Conversation
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing
Selena Gomez on the set of her yet-to-be released Woody Allen movie, A Rainy Day In New York.
Why You May Never Get To See Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet's New Woody Allen Movie
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan On Why She Loves Timothee Chalamet & Their Awkward Lady Bird Sex Scene

Trending Articles

Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Shares Screenshot Of Her First Ever Texts With Jacob Blyth
Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Paris
Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise
Your 2019 Horoscopes Are Here
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Holly Hagan and her boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Embraces 'WAG' Life With Jacob Blyth
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks pilots
TOWIE's Pete Wicks Has A Major Appearance In Vicky Pattison: The Break Up