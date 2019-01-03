EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’

Don’t freak out, BUT Timothée Chalamet has a new film coming out – and he might just be in the Best Actor Oscar running two years running (following his nom for Call Me By Your Name last year) if this early sneak peek is anything to go by.

Amazon Studios

The upcoming film is a biographical drama, based on the real-life memoirs of the strained relationship between a father (played by Steve Carell) and his drug-addicted son (Timothee Chalamet). It’s going to get emotional - get ready to weep in the cinema.

Hit play on to see Chalamet star in the WORLD EXCLUSIVE new look at his new film, only on MTV...

In this new clip, exclusive to MTV, we see Timothee star with an awards-ready performance as Nic Sheff, as he has a difficult conversation with his dad, after coming home late one night.

Want more Timothee? You’re in luck! We’ve got our hands on a world exclusive new poster for the movie, too, below!

Amazon Studios

Beautiful Boy opens in UK cinemas on 18 January 2018.