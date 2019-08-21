Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Poster Is Here And The Internet Is Beyond Thirsty

Timothée Chalamet has sent stan Twitter into meltdown today after the movie poster for Netflix’s The King dropped online.

The image features the 23-year-old actor wearing medieval armour as he sits on a throne and it’s fair to say a large portion of the internet are sat behind their computers rn fanning themselves with a spare sheet of paper.

The production is set for release sometime in Autumn and stars Timothée as King Henry V alongside a star-studded cast including Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp.

Plenty of people are excited about the actual plot of the movie, but the biggest talking point of today is Timothée's impeccable bone structure: “Jawline sharper than all of my kitchen utensils," one person wrote.

still thinking about timothée’s hands, bowl cut and jawline in the king poster 💭 pic.twitter.com/lMMr7SW8rB — ALL HAIL KING CHALAMET (@timotaychalamey) August 21, 2019

Never thought a bowl cut would be my kink but....Timothee Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/DNpS9yB6fz — Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) August 21, 2019

timothée playing a king and the sweetest boy next door in the same yr WE ARE BLESSED pic.twitter.com/SeYr0Rwm0b — bri (@lauriesloves) August 21, 2019

me just looking at the movie poster for timothée chalamet’s the king. pic.twitter.com/6TP1wDGLoG — 🕸𖤍ϟ⍟.ale.ⴵ✵ᗢ🕸 (@captchalamet) August 21, 2019

Another said: “What can i do for you today my king! i live to serve you! what can i do for you!" as a third made their allegiance clear: “BOWING DOWN TO YOU RIGHT NOW AS WE SPEAK MY KING.”

Even celebrities were losing it over the image, with Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka writing: “YAS BABY!!!!!! MY KING,” before adding a second comment: “also wow the jawline.”

Instagram

The movie has been adapted from Shakespeare's plays Henry IV parts 1 and 2 and tells the tale of young Henry V’s ascent to the throne after the death of his father and his impressive transformation from party boy into historic military leader.

We could really do with a release date rn, Netflix. Hit us up whenever you’re ready.