Tinashe Breaks Huge Record with 'Me So Bad'

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 16:46

Tinashe is having a moment right now. After months of anticipation, the '2 On' superstar returned to music in January to launch her Joyride campaign with the announcement of not one but three new singles: 'No Drama', 'Faded Love' and 'Me So Bad'.

'Me So Bad' was the last to come out and, since its release, it's already become one of Tinashe's biggest hits. The music video for the French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign collaboration bagged over a whopping 1,000,000 YouTube views in its first day.

In doing so, 'Me So Bad' becomes Tinashe's fastest video to reach one million views on YouTube to date. 

View the lyrics
I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (skrr, skrr)
All black truck, hanging out the roof (brr, brr)
Mobbing through the hills pulled up with my crew (who)
I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (nah)
Said I'm falling off but they won't JFK me
Tried to be myself but they won't AKA me (me)
AKA a popstar AKA a problem (bow, bow)
AKA don't hold me back, I swear I got 'em (hey)
We pulled up in Gucci, dripped down in Gabbana (drip, drip)
Bad as I wanna, only chasing commas (woo, woo)
I need me a side thing, hold the drama (side)
I need me a soldier he gon' hold the line up (bow, bow)

Don't want no drama-ma-a
We pulled up in that ooh la la (Sk-skrr)
And backed out in that oh my god (Woo, woo, woo)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (No, hey)
Don't want no drama-ma-a
We pulled up in that ooh la la
And backed out in that oh my god (Hey)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (Don't want no drama-ma)

I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (skrr, skrr)
All black truck, hanging out the roof (yeah, yeah)
Mobbing through the hills pulled up with my crew (crew)
I can't cop the coupe don't do shit for two (nah)
I got way too many people all my niggas equal (hey)
If my life was like a movie I'd need 50 sequels (movie)
I need 60 bad bitches actin' like they single (smash)
Yelling you can't sit with us, throwing up middle fingers

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama)
We pulled up in that ooh la la (Ooh la la)
And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
We pulled up in that ooh la la
And backed out in that oh my god
Don't want no drama-ma-a

(Offset)
Double R Phantoms (phantom)
She like the way I'm dripping organic (true, true)
Yacht on my wrist the Titanic (yeah, raahh)
Come ride on this shit like a banshee (raahh)
Get high on the perky and xanny (high)
From Dubai on a jet to Miami (Dubai)
When the chopper start kicking is damage (brr, brr)
Got Patek on her wrist, in her panties (Patek, hey)
Yeah, ain't no drama (yeah)
In the back of Maybach on comfort (Maybach)
Yeah, iced out summers (woo)
Invite your main bitch to a slumber (smash)
My money long, out there yonder (long)
Fat ass with a flat stomach (flat)
Baguette glass cost the whole hundred
The coupe fast going two hundred (skrr)

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama)
We pulled up in that ooh la la (Ooh la la)
And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
We pulled up in that ooh la la
And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god, oh my god)
Don't want no drama-ma-a

Don't want no
Don't want no drama-ma-a
Yeah, no, no, no
Don't need no, don't want no, don't want no
Writer(s): Tinashe Kachingwe, Brittany Hazzard, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Kiari Kendrell Cephus Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

IT'S HAPPENING. THE JOYRIDE ERA IS OFFICIALLY IN SESSION AND TINASHE IS NOT PLAYING.

Tinashe made the pre-order for Joyride available last week and with it released 'Me So Bad' and its music video. The single is an effortless summer bop and the visual sees Tinashe sport a variety of stunning looks, while also serving choreography.

It's one of Tinashe's best yet and its success is a testament to the singer's talent and popstar prowess.

Tinashe - Me So Bad (Official Video) ft. Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana

'Me So Bad' precedes Joyride which is due for release next Friday. The highly anticipated 13 track long LP features production and writing by the likes of Stargate, Soundz, Hitmaka and Tinashe herself as well as a collaboration with Little Dragon.

As it stands both 'Faded Love' and 'No Drama' have amassed 10 million streams on Spotify each.

With this in mind, we reckon that Joyride is going to be a huge success for Tinashe in her career.

Early reviews of the album suggest that it's going to be one of the records of the year.

If 'Me So Bad', 'Faded Love' and 'No Drama' are anything to go by, it will be sublime.

Words: Sam Prance

