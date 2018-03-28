Tinashe Finally Unveils Star-Studded ‘Joyride’ Tracklist

Tinashe

We need this now...

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 15:54

The wait for Tinashe's new album has been long. The '2 On' superstar began teasing Joyride back in 2015 and since then it's faced numerous setbacks. Nevertheless, it is finally coming. The highly anticipated record will be out next month and we're ready for it.

To make things even more exciting, Tinashe has now unveiled the LP's tracklist and it looks amazing.

View the lyrics
I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (skrr, skrr)
All black truck, hanging out the roof (brr, brr)
Mobbing through the hills pulled up with my crew (who)
I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (nah)
Said I'm falling off but they won't JFK me
Tried to be myself but they won't AKA me (me)
AKA a popstar AKA a problem (bow, bow)
AKA don't hold me back, I swear I got 'em (hey)
We pulled up in Gucci, dripped down in Gabbana (drip, drip)
Bad as I wanna, only chasing commas (woo, woo)
I need me a side thing, hold the drama (side)
I need me a soldier he gon' hold the line up (bow, bow)

Don't want no drama-ma-a
We pulled up in that ooh la la (Sk-skrr)
And backed out in that oh my god (Woo, woo, woo)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (No, hey)
Don't want no drama-ma-a
We pulled up in that ooh la la
And backed out in that oh my god (Hey)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (Don't want no drama-ma)

I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (skrr, skrr)
All black truck, hanging out the roof (yeah, yeah)
Mobbing through the hills pulled up with my crew (crew)
I can't cop the coupe don't do shit for two (nah)
I got way too many people all my niggas equal (hey)
If my life was like a movie I'd need 50 sequels (movie)
I need 60 bad bitches actin' like they single (smash)
Yelling you can't sit with us, throwing up middle fingers

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama)
We pulled up in that ooh la la (Ooh la la)
And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
We pulled up in that ooh la la
And backed out in that oh my god
Don't want no drama-ma-a

(Offset)
Double R Phantoms (phantom)
She like the way I'm dripping organic (true, true)
Yacht on my wrist the Titanic (yeah, raahh)
Come ride on this shit like a banshee (raahh)
Get high on the perky and xanny (high)
From Dubai on a jet to Miami (Dubai)
When the chopper start kicking is damage (brr, brr)
Got Patek on her wrist, in her panties (Patek, hey)
Yeah, ain't no drama (yeah)
In the back of Maybach on comfort (Maybach)
Yeah, iced out summers (woo)
Invite your main bitch to a slumber (smash)
My money long, out there yonder (long)
Fat ass with a flat stomach (flat)
Baguette glass cost the whole hundred
The coupe fast going two hundred (skrr)

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama)
We pulled up in that ooh la la (Ooh la la)
And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
We pulled up in that ooh la la
And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god, oh my god)
Don't want no drama-ma-a

Don't want no
Don't want no drama-ma-a
Yeah, no, no, no
Don't need no, don't want no, don't want no
Writer(s): Tinashe Kachingwe, Brittany Hazzard, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Kiari Kendrell Cephus Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. THE JOYRIDE TRACKLIST IS FINALLY HERE IN ALL OF ITS GLORY.

Taking to Twitter, the 'All Hands on Deck' star wrote: "JOYRIDE 4/13 + guess which track is coming out on Friday?", alongside an image of the album's tracklist. Alongside current singles 'No Drama' and 'Faded Love' feature an array of exciting new song titles.

'He Don't Want It', 'Ooh La La' and 'Salt' each sound like they're going to be next level, don't they?

Not to mention, as well as Offset and Future on 'No Drama' and 'Faded Love', the album features Ty Dolla $ign and French Montana on 'Me So Bad' and Little Dragon on 'Stuck with Me'. Considering that all of them are amazing, this bodes so well for the LP.

And it looks like 'Me So Bad' is the new single that Tinashe will be releasing this Friday.

Tinashe teased it earlier this month and it sounds like it will be a flawless summer bop.

[Getty]

Joyride will be available on all platforms on April 13th this year.

Someone time travel us there now please. We can't wait for it.

Words: Sam Prance

