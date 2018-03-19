Tinashe

Tinashe Unveils ‘Joyride’ Album Cover and Release Date

The wait is over...

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 13:07

It's hard to believe that Tinashe is only 25. In that time she's starred in hit series (Two and a Half Men, Empire), fronted her own girl group (The Stunnerz) and released five critically acclaimed mixtapes. Not to mention, she's also put out a stunning debut: Aquarius.

And now she's ready to release its follow-up. After years of anticipation, Joyride will be released on April 13th this year.

WATCH TINASHE'S AMAZING 'NO DRAMA' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (skrr, skrr)
All black truck, hanging out the roof (brr, brr)
Mobbing through the hills pulled up with my crew (who)
I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (nah)
Said I'm falling off but they won't JFK me
Tried to be myself but they won't AKA me (me)
AKA a popstar AKA a problem (bow, bow)
AKA don't hold me back, I swear I got 'em (hey)
We pulled up in Gucci, dripped down in Gabbana (drip, drip)
Bad as I wanna, only chasing commas (woo, woo)
I need me a side thing, hold the drama (side)
I need me a soldier he gon' hold the line up (bow, bow)

Don't want no drama-ma-a
We pulled up in that ooh la la (Sk-skrr)
And backed out in that oh my god (Woo, woo, woo)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (No, hey)
Don't want no drama-ma-a
We pulled up in that ooh la la
And backed out in that oh my god (Hey)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (Don't want no drama-ma)

I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (skrr, skrr)
All black truck, hanging out the roof (yeah, yeah)
Mobbing through the hills pulled up with my crew (crew)
I can't cop the coupe don't do shit for two (nah)
I got way too many people all my niggas equal (hey)
If my life was like a movie I'd need 50 sequels (movie)
I need 60 bad bitches actin' like they single (smash)
Yelling you can't sit with us, throwing up middle fingers

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama)
We pulled up in that ooh la la (Ooh la la)
And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
We pulled up in that ooh la la
And backed out in that oh my god
Don't want no drama-ma-a

(Offset)
Double R Phantoms (phantom)
She like the way I'm dripping organic (true, true)
Yacht on my wrist the Titanic (yeah, raahh)
Come ride on this shit like a banshee (raahh)
Get high on the perky and xanny (high)
From Dubai on a jet to Miami (Dubai)
When the chopper start kicking is damage (brr, brr)
Got Patek on her wrist, in her panties (Patek, hey)
Yeah, ain't no drama (yeah)
In the back of Maybach on comfort (Maybach)
Yeah, iced out summers (woo)
Invite your main bitch to a slumber (smash)
My money long, out there yonder (long)
Fat ass with a flat stomach (flat)
Baguette glass cost the whole hundred
The coupe fast going two hundred (skrr)

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama)
We pulled up in that ooh la la (Ooh la la)
And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)
We pulled up in that ooh la la
And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god, oh my god)
Don't want no drama-ma-a

Don't want no
Don't want no drama-ma-a
Yeah, no, no, no
Don't need no, don't want no, don't want no
Writer(s): Tinashe Kachingwe, Brittany Hazzard, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Kiari Kendrell Cephus Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. JOYRIDE IS READY TO COME OUT AND IT WILL BE IN OUR HANDS IN 25 DAYS.

Tinashe confirmed in an Instagram comment last week that we could expect the album in April and then on Friday she unveiled its stunning cover and official release date. Taking to Twitter, the 'All Hands on Deck' hitmaker wrote: "the wait is over. JOYRIDE 4•13".

The '2 On' singer also posted the album artwork which sees her strike a dramatic pose in a striking futuristic gown.

We are not worthy. Joyride was originally scheduled for release in 2015 but it has since faced numerous setbacks. In the interim, Tinashe has blessed us with a full-length mixtape (Nightride) and numerous excellent one-off singles ('Player', 'Superlove', 'Flame').

The superstar then revealed in January that Joyride would be out this year and announced three new singles.

'No Drama' and 'Faded Love' are both out now and 'Me So Bad' is rumoured to be set for release this Friday.

The new single features French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign and is "upbeat and summery and fun".

We cannot wait to hear it and the rest of Joyride. It is so good to have Tinashe back and thriving.

We reckon that this will be one of the best albums of the year.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show
Fifth Harmony Confirm Hiatus on Twitter
Tinashe
Tinashe Unveils ‘Joyride’ Album Cover and Release Date
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
Chris Hughes Told To 'Hang' Himself As He Reveals Disturbing Extent Of Death Threats He's Received
Rihanna &amp; Drake
Drake Stars on ‘Lemon’ Remix with N.E.R.D and Rihanna
People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol
Blue Ivy Bid An Insane Amount Of Money On A Piece Of Art At An Auction
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Sassi Simmonds Tells Boyfriend Darren Quirk To ‘Pack His Stuff’ As The Couple Argue About Their Relationship
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Sex Education Needs To Teach Us What Good Sex For Women Means
From Kylie Jenner To Hailey Baldwin: Celebrity Instagrams That Would Never See The Light Of Day In 2018
From Selena Gomez To Cara Delevingne: 10 Celebrity Interviews That Are So Awkward It Physically Hurts
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Karlie Kloss Finally Comments On Those Taylor Swift Feud Rumours
Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid’s Topless Holiday Snaps Deserve All The Awards
Kim Kardashian Shares The First Clear Shot Of Baby Chicago's Face
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 

More From Tinashe

Tinashe
Tinashe Unveils ‘Joyride’ Album Cover and Release Date
Tinashe
Tinashe Releases Incredible New Vertical Video for 'Faded Love'
Khalid &amp; Fifth Harmony&#039;s Normani in the &#039;Young Dumb &amp; Broke&#039; Music Video
New Music Round-Up: Khalid, Normani, Tinashe
Tinashe
Tinashe Releases Epic Future Collaboration 'Faded Love'
Tinashe
Tinashe Has Recorded a Huge Female Duet for 'Joyride'
Tinashe
Tinashe Confirms That 'Joyride' Is Now Finished
Tinashe Ft Offset - No Drama - Music Video
Tinashe
No Drama (Ft. Offset) [Explicit]
Tinashe
New Music Round-Up: Tinashe, Mabel, Troye Sivan and More
Tinashe in the music video for her 2018 single &#039;No Drama&#039; with Offset
Tinashe and Offset's 'No Drama' Music Video Is Life-Changing
Tinashe
Tinashe Releases Epic New Single 'No Drama' with Offset
Tinashe
Tinashe's New Singles Reportedly Feature Three Big Stars
Promotional shot for Tinashe&#039;s tringle (three singles) &#039;No Drama&#039;, &#039;Me So Bad&#039; and &#039;Faded Love&#039; in 2018
Tinashe Announces Three New Singles With Gorgeous Artwork

Trending Articles

Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Reveals Why Marnie Simpson’s ‘Joke’ About His Boyfriend Really Made Him Go Akka – EXCLUSIVE
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
From Charlotte Crosby To Ed Sheeran: Grim Af Celeb Injuries That Will Make Your Stomach Drop
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up