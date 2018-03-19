Tinashe Unveils ‘Joyride’ Album Cover and Release Date

It's hard to believe that Tinashe is only 25. In that time she's starred in hit series (Two and a Half Men, Empire), fronted her own girl group (The Stunnerz) and released five critically acclaimed mixtapes. Not to mention, she's also put out a stunning debut: Aquarius.

And now she's ready to release its follow-up. After years of anticipation, Joyride will be released on April 13th this year.

WATCH TINASHE'S AMAZING 'NO DRAMA' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (skrr, skrr)

All black truck, hanging out the roof (brr, brr)

Mobbing through the hills pulled up with my crew (who)

I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (nah)

Said I'm falling off but they won't JFK me

Tried to be myself but they won't AKA me (me)

AKA a popstar AKA a problem (bow, bow)

AKA don't hold me back, I swear I got 'em (hey)

We pulled up in Gucci, dripped down in Gabbana (drip, drip)

Bad as I wanna, only chasing commas (woo, woo)

I need me a side thing, hold the drama (side)

I need me a soldier he gon' hold the line up (bow, bow)



Don't want no drama-ma-a

We pulled up in that ooh la la (Sk-skrr)

And backed out in that oh my god (Woo, woo, woo)

Don't want no drama-ma-a (No, hey)

Don't want no drama-ma-a

We pulled up in that ooh la la

And backed out in that oh my god (Hey)

Don't want no drama-ma-a (Don't want no drama-ma)



I can't cop the coupe, don't do shit for two (skrr, skrr)

All black truck, hanging out the roof (yeah, yeah)

Mobbing through the hills pulled up with my crew (crew)

I can't cop the coupe don't do shit for two (nah)

I got way too many people all my niggas equal (hey)

If my life was like a movie I'd need 50 sequels (movie)

I need 60 bad bitches actin' like they single (smash)

Yelling you can't sit with us, throwing up middle fingers



Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama)

We pulled up in that ooh la la (Ooh la la)

And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god)

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)

We pulled up in that ooh la la

And backed out in that oh my god

Don't want no drama-ma-a



(Offset)

Double R Phantoms (phantom)

She like the way I'm dripping organic (true, true)

Yacht on my wrist the Titanic (yeah, raahh)

Come ride on this shit like a banshee (raahh)

Get high on the perky and xanny (high)

From Dubai on a jet to Miami (Dubai)

When the chopper start kicking is damage (brr, brr)

Got Patek on her wrist, in her panties (Patek, hey)

Yeah, ain't no drama (yeah)

In the back of Maybach on comfort (Maybach)

Yeah, iced out summers (woo)

Invite your main bitch to a slumber (smash)

My money long, out there yonder (long)

Fat ass with a flat stomach (flat)

Baguette glass cost the whole hundred

The coupe fast going two hundred (skrr)



Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama)

We pulled up in that ooh la la (Ooh la la)

And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god)

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)

Don't want no drama-ma-a (I don't want no drama, no)

We pulled up in that ooh la la

And backed out in that oh my god (Oh my god, oh my god)

Don't want no drama-ma-a



Don't want no

Don't want no drama-ma-a

Yeah, no, no, no

Don't need no, don't want no, don't want no Writer(s): Tinashe Kachingwe, Brittany Hazzard, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Kiari Kendrell Cephus Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. JOYRIDE IS READY TO COME OUT AND IT WILL BE IN OUR HANDS IN 25 DAYS.

Tinashe confirmed in an Instagram comment last week that we could expect the album in April and then on Friday she unveiled its stunning cover and official release date. Taking to Twitter, the 'All Hands on Deck' hitmaker wrote: "the wait is over. JOYRIDE 4•13".

The '2 On' singer also posted the album artwork which sees her strike a dramatic pose in a striking futuristic gown.

The wait is over. JOYRIDE 4•13 pic.twitter.com/js2huaHp9k — TINASHE (@Tinashe) March 16, 2018

We are not worthy. Joyride was originally scheduled for release in 2015 but it has since faced numerous setbacks. In the interim, Tinashe has blessed us with a full-length mixtape (Nightride) and numerous excellent one-off singles ('Player', 'Superlove', 'Flame').

The superstar then revealed in January that Joyride would be out this year and announced three new singles.

'No Drama' and 'Faded Love' are both out now and 'Me So Bad' is rumoured to be set for release this Friday.

The new single features French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign and is "upbeat and summery and fun".

We cannot wait to hear it and the rest of Joyride. It is so good to have Tinashe back and thriving.

We reckon that this will be one of the best albums of the year.

Words: Sam Prance