A Three-Year Tinder Joke Has Resulted In A Free First Date To Hawaii For Two Strangers

Trying to keep up a vaguely interesting conversation on Tinder is a struggle that us eternally single humans have all felt at one point or another.

There's also the problem of not wanting to seem too keen, but then again you don’t want to come across as completely aloof. WHERE’S THE LINE?

Anyway, this one potential couple found the funny side to the often awkward situation, unintentionally agreeing to only responding every few months.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas matched nearly three years ago, and after Josh posted their conversation on Twitter it’s safe to say they’ve got themselves a few fans, Tinder Head Office included.

Yep, after their messages went viral Tinder thought it only right to intervene and offer them a trip of a lifetime.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Aloha! We're sending you to Maui but you can't take two years to pack your bags! 🏖️ — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

So Josh and Michelle are off to Hawaii where we're guessing they'll get married and live happily ever after. Meanwhile we’re stuck with boys who don’t understand our really quite niche quote in our bio. Ugh, life.

