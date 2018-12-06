Calling All Singletons: This Is The Peak Time Of Day To Secure Tinder Matches

For the first time ever, Tinder have revealed the exact time and day that users receive the most matches on their app and the following information has the potential to completely change our lives.

If you’ll once again be standing under the mistletoe alone this year, the following tidbits of data from their HQ might have you reassessing how (or more importantly, when) you start the hunt for true love.

Giphy

According to them, the date and time when users receive the most matches is Monday at 9pm, presumably after people have had a boring return to work and are contemplating yet another weekend of watching Netflix on their own.

Even though it might be too late to lock down a partner by Christmas, there’s still a bit of good news on the horizon.

A bunch of sign-ups are expected to happen between the 14th and 15th January, meaning there’ll be a whole new pool of potential bae’s to choose from. As expected, an additional flurry of activity also tends to happen on February 14th.

Some more interesting facts involve what people write in their bios, with a huge number of users opening up about their love of cheese before they even begin a conversation with someone.

Oh, and as for the jobs that receive the most swipes, both men and women are apparently searching for entrepeneurs, firefighters, models, and lifesavers.

Tumblr

A final piece of advice for anyone hoping to woo a partner with a hilarious GIF; Joey’s ‘How You Doin’?’ is statistically hugely overused, so if you’re looking to leave a lasting impression, it’s probably best to put that opening line in the bin.