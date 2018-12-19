A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix



It’s finally been confirmed that To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is getting a sequel and we’re going to spend the next few days re-watching the original movie in celebration of the good news.

Even though it was widely ~assumed~ that Lana Condor and Noah Centineo would reprise their roles for the next part of the Netflix romance, nobody at the streaming service had confirmed the rumours up until now.

In an Instagram video to fans, Lana – who plays Lara Jean Covey in the film – can be seen pondering what to buy her castmates for Christmas before letting viewers in on a major secret.

“I am so excited," she begins. "It's officially, official. We are making the To All the Boys sequel.” Noah then pipes up over video call to add: “Bring on the sequel. We are so excited."

What makes this clip particularly interesting is that it finishes with Lana receiving a second mysterious call and responding: “What?! You're going to make the perfect John Ambrose."

As hardcore fans will remember, John Ambrose is another recipient of Lara’s love letters and made a small appearance at the end of the last film after turning up on her doorstep with a bunch of flowers.

Netflix have since confirmed that the second film will be produced by Matt Kaplan and Dougie Cash. The release date is unknown at this stage, but we’re hoping it won’t be too long until shirtless Peter Kavinsky is on our screens once again.