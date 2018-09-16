Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past month, you’ll know that a movie by the name of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has come out and essentially scuppered our chances of ever being truly happy with our love life.

That’s right, from swooning over the romantic lead of Peter Kavinsky (AKA Noah Centineo) to wishing we had the beauty and comic timing of Lara Jean, the Netflix film has captured the hearts and minds of fans worldwide. No exaggeration.

Now that we’ve all had some time to fully absorb it, the next obvious question is if and when viewers will get a sequel and what that sequel will involve. Here’s everything we know so far.

Will a sequel actually happen?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it’s looking likely a follow-up to the movie will get the green light by Netflix. The film was adapted from a trilogy written by Jenny Han, with the next two instalments being titled P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

The film’s director, Susan Johnson, hinted that it might be a while before any official announcements are made regarding a sequel, pointing out that production companies tend to wait a month or so before announcing follow-up movies.

Who would be in the sequel?

Assuming the next movie follows the plot of Jenny’s books, the next film will see the return of everyone’s favourite characters including Lara Jean, Margot and Kitty Covey, Peter Kavinsky, Josh Sanderson and (boo) Genevieve.

Without giving too much away, John Ambrose McClaren, who made a fleeting appearance as one of the love letter recipients at the end of the first film, will also have a meatier role in the next instalment. Hmm.

What do the cast think?

Both Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have given the thumbs up to a potential sequel. The former recently told The Metro: "I haven't heard anything, all I know is that everyone involved wants there to be a sequel. I absolutely want a sequel! I'm under that universe."

He added: "Maybe Peter can fall from the pedestal? Maybe he can change into not-so-good of a guy? Maybe we can show the dimensions to different people. How we can be heroes in one moment and villains in another?"

And what are the fans doing about it?

With the movie being praised for its diverse cast, a fan called Rebecca G has created a petition asking Netflix to commission a sequel, and it’s already racked up an impressive 12,000 signatures.

Oh, and after an incredible Twitter conversation between Lana and The Rock, fans are keen on him securing a spot in the sequel too.

imagine: the rock makes a cameo in to all the boys I’ve loved before sequel...don’t know where why or how he’d fit but make it happen — ala (@covinskyy) August 27, 2018

Can you even imagine?