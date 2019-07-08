Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming

Fans have a sneaky suspicion that To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 has already gone into production after the cast have all been spotted filming scenes together in New York City.

The second instalment of the trilogy reportedly wrapped earlier this year after it was announced back in December 2018 that the core gang would all be returning to tell the next part of Jenny Han’s tale.

According to Just Jared Jr, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have now been pictured on a production set, which suggests that they’re either shooting a last-minute scene for the second movie or getting started on the third.

Interestingly enough, Noah (AKA Peter Kavinsky) posted a cryptic tweet on July 2nd that hinted he was in the process of working on something new: “It’s official,” he wrote.

“Oh my gosh they are filming TATB 3! My inner fangirl screaming,” one Twitter user deduced, as another said: “Lana Condor is already filming Always And Forever, Lara Jean, maybe I'm crying.”

Before we all get majorly ahead of ourselves, let’s keep in the mind that Netflix still haven't announced a release date for second movie, P.S. I Still Love You.

13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler is joining the sequel as Peter’s best friend, while Jordan Fisher appears as Lara’s new love interest and original love letter recipient, John Ambrose McClaren.

We’ll keep you updated with more information as it surfaces, but until then, feel free to watch the first movie on loop for the rest of the Summer.