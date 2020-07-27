Tom Holland

Did Tom Holland Just Go Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?

Fans have mixed feelings about the upload

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 09:45

It looks like Tom Holland has just confirmed his relationship with Nadia Parkes after posting a snap of her on social media.

The image showed Nadia wearing a fake mask with a cloudy sky in the background. He didn’t tag her or caption the upload but fans have still jumped to conclusions about their relationship status.

Nadia, who works as a model and actor, uploaded a similar photoset on her own Instagram page. One fan responded: “Notice how nobody is tagged and pretty sure that’s berlin 😌,” as another guessed: “Photo creds to Tom.”

Tom’s upload has a string of positive comments from fans and several heartbroken messages, with one post reading: “Excuse me but who is she? Because Tom, I thought we were into something special.” 

Another person urged fans to be respectful of Tom’s dating decisions: “Y'all this is a huge deal that tom even posted this, please don’t be rude and ruin him sharing his personal life with us.” 

Tom and Nadia were first rumoured to be dating back in May amid reports they were quarantining together in London. 

At the time, a source reportedly told the Daily Mail: “They made the decision to isolate together, and things have been going great between them. 

Getty

“Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger.”

Thoughts on Tom and Nadia’s official ship name?

Latest News

Did Tom Holland Just Go Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Tana Mongeau And James Charles Apologise For 'Irresponsible' Partying During The Pandemic
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Living With Anxiety During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is Reportedly Worth $500,000
Geordie Shore: The Podcast
Celebs Including Hailey Bieber And James Charles Congratulate Demi Lovato On Her Engagement
Josh Peck Gives Fans A Tour Of Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Los Angeles Home
Get To Know TWST
Get To Know: twst
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Clash During James Charles’s YouTube Beauty Battle
Molly-Mae Hague Teases Upcoming Ibiza Vlog Amid Claims She 'Overedited' Holiday Pics
Addison Rae And Her Mum Have Teamed Up With Spotify To Create A Podcast
Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Praised For Her Response To Cruel Bodyshamers
Justin Bieber Debunks Fake Email Claiming He’s Seeking Fans To Star In A New Music Video
Celebs Rally Behind British Vogue Editor Who Was ‘Racially Profiled’ At Work
Kendall Jenner Accused Of Being “Cold” To Staff By A Former Waitress On TikTok
Get To Know - Alana Maria
Get To Know: Alana Maria
TikTok's Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Are Getting Flirty On Instagram

More From Tom Holland

Did Tom Holland Just Go Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?
Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Stans Are Losing It Over Him Dating Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Zendaya
Tom Holland Is An IRL Superhero After Coming To The Rescue Of A Fan
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Zendaya Calls Out Tom Holland After His NSFW Post Sparks Romance Rumours
Tom Holland
The 'Uncharted' Movie Starring Tom Holland Might Be Coming Out Sooner Than We Thought
Venom
See Tom Hardy As You've Never Seen Him Before In The First Trailer For 'Venom'
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War Cast Reveal FUNNIEST MOMENTS, FAN THEORIES & CHILDREN OF THANOS FIGHT Behind The Scenes
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War Cast Play WHO SAID IT?: AVENGERS EDITION! | MTV Movies
Tom Holland Is Getting Ready To Star In The 'Uncharted' Movie
Celebrity
The Internet Is Convinced That Tom Holland Is Hiding A Frog In His Mouth And It Might Have A Point

Trending Articles

Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Did Tom Holland Just Go Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery