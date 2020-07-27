Did Tom Holland Just Go Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?

It looks like Tom Holland has just confirmed his relationship with Nadia Parkes after posting a snap of her on social media.

The image showed Nadia wearing a fake mask with a cloudy sky in the background. He didn’t tag her or caption the upload but fans have still jumped to conclusions about their relationship status.

Nadia, who works as a model and actor, uploaded a similar photoset on her own Instagram page. One fan responded: “Notice how nobody is tagged and pretty sure that’s berlin 😌,” as another guessed: “Photo creds to Tom.”

Tom’s upload has a string of positive comments from fans and several heartbroken messages, with one post reading: “Excuse me but who is she? Because Tom, I thought we were into something special.”

Another person urged fans to be respectful of Tom’s dating decisions: “Y'all this is a huge deal that tom even posted this, please don’t be rude and ruin him sharing his personal life with us.”

Tom Holland posted a girl, possible girlfriend, on his insta...don’t text. — Jacquelyn (@Jac_Ander) July 27, 2020

tom holland getting a girlfriend was not the kind of news i was expecting next in 2020 — ali ミ☆ (@alithetraitor) July 27, 2020

Tom Holland really posted a pic of his girlfriend and logged off,,,, I respect it — Trang Dong (@tranganhdong) July 28, 2020

Tom and Nadia were first rumoured to be dating back in May amid reports they were quarantining together in London.

At the time, a source reportedly told the Daily Mail: “They made the decision to isolate together, and things have been going great between them.

“Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger.”

Thoughts on Tom and Nadia’s official ship name?