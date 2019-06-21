Tom Holland

Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya

So what is the truth?

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 10:02

Tom Holland has opened up about rumours he’s secretly dating co-star Zendaya and it sounds like any speculation about their friendship is pure fanfic.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor recently gave an interview to Elle where he confirmed his single status and pointed out that he’s never been the kind of guy who’s been into short-term romances.

Getty

Clarifying that he’s “definitely a relationship person,” the 23-year-old went on to add that any partnership he does enter will be 100% serious: “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life.”

Rumours about Tom and Zendaya dating first surfaced back in 2017 after insiders speculated that sparks were flying on set: “They got to know each other. They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago," a source told E! News.

Getty

The insider continued: "They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them. They are very well liked on set. Tom is the most down to earth actor."

At the time, Zendaya set the record straight after confirming to Variety that nothing was going on between them: "We are friends,” she replied, before giving the answer “no” when asked if a romance might be brewing behind-the-scenes.

Getty

As much as fans might *want* these two to be dating offscreen, it sounds like Tom and Zendaya are nothing more than good friends IRL.

Move along, folks.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
rio de janeiro’s vibrant backdrop hosts the ultimate combat spectacle
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
Get To Know The Fedz
Get To Know: The Fedz
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Planning On Selling Kylie Cosmetics?
This Is Why People Think Kendall Jenner Staged A Paparazzi Photo For Money
Florida's Sunshine City really does deliver on its promise
Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J
Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg For Publicly Shaming Her Nude Photos
What's Your Perfect UK Weekend Getaway?
Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Before KUWTK Airs Cheating Scandal Episode
Cardi B’s Wardrobe Malfunction Meant She Had To Perform In A Dress Robe
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have Finally Gone Instagram Official
An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Autobiography
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever

More From Tom Holland

Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Zendaya Calls Out Tom Holland After His NSFW Post Sparks Romance Rumours
Tom Holland
The 'Uncharted' Movie Starring Tom Holland Might Be Coming Out Sooner Than We Thought
Venom
See Tom Hardy As You've Never Seen Him Before In The First Trailer For 'Venom'
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War Cast Reveal FUNNIEST MOMENTS, FAN THEORIES & CHILDREN OF THANOS FIGHT Behind The Scenes
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War Cast Play WHO SAID IT?: AVENGERS EDITION! | MTV Movies
Tom Holland Is Getting Ready To Star In The 'Uncharted' Movie
Celebrity
The Internet Is Convinced That Tom Holland Is Hiding A Frog In His Mouth And It Might Have A Point
Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.
Celebrity
Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
MTV Movie Spotlight: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man Homecoming
Movies
Tom Holland And Zendaya React To Lip Sync Battle BEHIND THE SCENES
Spider-Man Homecoming
Tom Holland Wants A Spider-Man x Hulk CROSSOVER & We Are So Into It

Trending Articles

Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Planning On Selling Kylie Cosmetics?
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J
New Smyrna Beach is Florida’s Best Kept Secret
New Smyrna Beach is Florida’s Best Kept Secret
This Is Why People Think Kendall Jenner Staged A Paparazzi Photo For Money
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Travel
Florida's Sunshine City really does deliver on its promise
rio de janeiro’s vibrant backdrop hosts the ultimate combat spectacle
Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Before KUWTK Airs Cheating Scandal Episode
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!