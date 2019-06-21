Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya

Tom Holland has opened up about rumours he’s secretly dating co-star Zendaya and it sounds like any speculation about their friendship is pure fanfic.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor recently gave an interview to Elle where he confirmed his single status and pointed out that he’s never been the kind of guy who’s been into short-term romances.

Getty

Clarifying that he’s “definitely a relationship person,” the 23-year-old went on to add that any partnership he does enter will be 100% serious: “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life.”

Rumours about Tom and Zendaya dating first surfaced back in 2017 after insiders speculated that sparks were flying on set: “They got to know each other. They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago," a source told E! News.

Getty

The insider continued: "They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them. They are very well liked on set. Tom is the most down to earth actor."

At the time, Zendaya set the record straight after confirming to Variety that nothing was going on between them: "We are friends,” she replied, before giving the answer “no” when asked if a romance might be brewing behind-the-scenes.

Getty

As much as fans might *want* these two to be dating offscreen, it sounds like Tom and Zendaya are nothing more than good friends IRL.

Move along, folks.