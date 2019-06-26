Tom Holland

Tom Holland Is An IRL Superhero After Coming To The Rescue Of A Fan

Spiderman would be proud

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 10:16

Tom Holland proved that he’s just as much of a superhero off-screen as he is on-screen after coming to the rescue of a distressed fan at an event for Spiderman: Far From Home.

Earlier this week, the actor was recorded doing his best to calm a young fan down after she was being pushed into the barriers by other spectators. Twitter user @NamelessCass has since opened up about her experience in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Getty

The video shows Tom warning a group of predominantly adult man to stop shoving younger fans to get closer to him: "I'm going to throw your sh*t on the floor if you keep pushing that girl," he can be heard saying, before asking everyone to “back up” away from the girl.

“TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN-ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE,” she confirmed on social-media.

“HE SAID 'IM GONNA THROW YOUR SHIT ON THE GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER,'” then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT?”

The Twitter user then shared an image of their posters on the ground, proving that Tom is definitely a man of his word: “HE REALLY THREW ALL THE SH*T TOO FLABDKSB."

A separate fan has since come forward to confirm that the crowd was dangerously rowdy.

"I was there too. I was crying because I was happy yet because I was scared. I never would have thought that people way older than me and bigger would be squashing me to the ground. I wasn’t able to get an autograph or a picture."

Superhero by name, superhero by nature. 

