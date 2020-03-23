Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation

Tom Holland has taken to Instagram to share how he’s spending his days during self-isolation.

The actor took to social-media to reveal that he’d be keeping in contact with fans online as a way to pass the time. On Sunday, he revealed that he’d woken up feeling poorly but was determined to keep posting to stay connected with others.

“So, I’m not feeling great but I thought I’d just say hello. We’re self-isolating at home. I woke up feeling really not very well but I’m okay. I’m gonna try and be a little bit more present on Instagram during this tough time because I have nothing else to do."

Later in the day, Tom went in the garden to share footage of his new chickens.

“With everything that’s going on, the supermarkets are all empty. There’s no eggs, so we thought to solve that problem we would become the source of eggs, so now we are the owners of chickens.”

The 23-year-old had initially taken to Instagram Live on Saturday to say that he was feeling ill: “I don't think I have the coronavirus, but I'm taking extra precautions. I'm self-isolating inside."

Tom had told fans that Saturday was "the first day" he actually felt bad. He felt fine on Friday night but had woken up the following morning feeling "awful" and coughing.

We’re sending all our love to Tom and hope to see more chicken content soon.