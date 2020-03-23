Tom Holland

Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation

He's found a way to maintain a regular source of eggs

Monday, March 23, 2020 - 10:29

Tom Holland has taken to Instagram to share how he’s spending his days during self-isolation.

The actor took to social-media to reveal that he’d be keeping in contact with fans online as a way to pass the time. On Sunday, he revealed that he’d woken up feeling poorly but was determined to keep posting to stay connected with others.

Instagram/TomHolland

“So, I’m not feeling great but I thought I’d just say hello. We’re self-isolating at home. I woke up feeling really not very well but I’m okay. I’m gonna try and be a little bit more present on Instagram during this tough time because I have nothing else to do."

Instagram/TomHolland

Later in the day, Tom went in the garden to share footage of his new chickens.

“With everything that’s going on, the supermarkets are all empty. There’s no eggs, so we thought to solve that problem we would become the source of eggs, so now we are the owners of chickens.”

Instagram/TomHolland

The 23-year-old had initially taken to Instagram Live on Saturday to say that he was feeling ill: “I don't think I have the coronavirus, but I'm taking extra precautions. I'm self-isolating inside." 

Tom had told fans that Saturday was "the first day" he actually felt bad. He felt fine on Friday night but had woken up the following morning feeling "awful" and coughing.

We’re sending all our love to Tom and hope to see more chicken content soon.

Latest News

Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation
Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
James Charles Thinks He May Have Beat Coronavirus Earlier This Year
Here’s How To Sync Your Netflix Account With Friends While Self-Isolating
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale

More From Tom Holland

Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation
Tom Holland
Tom Holland Stans Are Losing It Over Him Dating Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Zendaya
Tom Holland Is An IRL Superhero After Coming To The Rescue Of A Fan
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Zendaya Calls Out Tom Holland After His NSFW Post Sparks Romance Rumours
Tom Holland
The 'Uncharted' Movie Starring Tom Holland Might Be Coming Out Sooner Than We Thought
Venom
See Tom Hardy As You've Never Seen Him Before In The First Trailer For 'Venom'
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War Cast Reveal FUNNIEST MOMENTS, FAN THEORIES & CHILDREN OF THANOS FIGHT Behind The Scenes
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War Cast Play WHO SAID IT?: AVENGERS EDITION! | MTV Movies
Tom Holland Is Getting Ready To Star In The 'Uncharted' Movie
Celebrity
The Internet Is Convinced That Tom Holland Is Hiding A Frog In His Mouth And It Might Have A Point
Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.
Celebrity
Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
Life
Here's Why Celebs Are Holding Four Fingers Up In Their Selfies
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation