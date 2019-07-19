Tom Holland Stans Are Losing It Over Him Dating Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Zendaya

Tom Holland fans have had a lot to take in recently after he was pictured on what looks like a very cute date at British Summertime Festival with a mystery blonde girl.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor had previously been linked with co-star Zendaya, despite the pair consistently shutting down rumours that their friendship has crossed over into romantic territory.

Gett Images

The images of the 23-year-old at the London festival have confused everyone, not least because the woman in the pictures isn’t a celebrity and doesn’t seem to have a major social-media presence.

An insider has since told The Sun that her name is Olivia Bolton and claimed that the pair are actually old friends: “Tom and Olivia’s family have been friends for years but it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realise the connection between them.

me trying to come to terms with the fact that Tom Holland has a girlfriend and it isn’t me pic.twitter.com/otbRHbOh4D — 𝐵𝑅𝐼𝒜𝐻 (@briahlumpkins) July 18, 2019

people saying Tom Holland and Olivia Bolton aren’t dating because its not confirmed but were so quick to say him and Zendaya were dating look like this pic.twitter.com/ujBt0MmER2 — 💜💜Alivia💪🏿 (@Alivia0988) July 18, 2019

“tom holland has a gf”



heart of the 12 year old stans: pic.twitter.com/T9Ti6ouPVq — jana (@cevanstrilogy) July 18, 2019

The source opened up about the speculation around Tom’s love life: “Tom’s been dogged with rumours about who he’s dating so finally being public with Olivia has been a massive relief for him.”

This comes weeks after he revealed in an interview with Elle that he’s definitely a “relationship” person when it comes to dating: “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” he shared at the time.

Getty

As for the Zendaya rumours, an insider told E! News back in 2017 that the pair had been seeing each other on the DL, but it looks like if anything ~was~ going on there, the duo have since realised they’re much better off as friends.