Tom Holland

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

The pair have been the subject of quite the tabloid gossip this week.

Lucy Bacon
Friday, July 14, 2017 - 12:43

Zendaya and Tom Holland have heard your rumours that they’re dating and they have literally no time for them.

After a number of US news outlets reported that the Spider-Man: Homecoming couple were a thing IRL, the pair wasted little time in setting the record straight on Twitter.

“Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???” Zendaya responded.

They both found it particularly lols that a mysterious source even claimed they’d been on a number of holidays together.

Luckily for us the pair have no problem in being honest with their fans, not the type to let rumours spiral out of control when there’s just no need.

Check out the MTV Movie Spotlight on Spider-Man: Homecoming >>>

Latest News

The Single AF cast arrive in Paris

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Arrives At The Paris Chateau As The Singletons Get Ready For The Next Stop In Their Romantic Journey

Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy

Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Lea Michele Shares Touching Tribute To Cory Monteith On The Four Year Anniversary Of His Death

"F**k It!" Friday: World Youth Skills Day Special

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere

13 Reasons Why Didn't Get Any Emmy Nominations And Fans Aren't Happy About It

Love Island's Jess And Dom Have Done A Seriously Hot Couples Shoot For Boohoo

This Great Cole Sprouse Lookalike Also Happens To Be Someone's Aunt

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far

RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

More From Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.
Celebrity

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

MTV Movie Spotlight: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man Homecoming
Movies

Tom Holland And Zendaya React To Lip Sync Battle BEHIND THE SCENES

Spider-Man Homecoming

Tom Holland Wants A Spider-Man x Hulk CROSSOVER & We Are So Into It

Spider-Man Homecoming
Movies

Tom Holland And Zendaya Play Would You Rather: SPIDER-MAN Edition

Spider-Man PS4

This 8 Mins Of New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Looks Nothing Like Spider-Man Homecoming

Tom Holland

Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Will Play Nathan Drake In Uncharted Movie

Celebrity

Definitive Proof That Tom Holland Was Rihanna In A Past Life

Spider-Man

Here’s Every New Movie Trailer Unveiled At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Movies

Which Of These Young Actors Will Win The 2017 Rising Star BAFTA Award?

Tom Holland Disney

This Is How Tom Holland Landed Himself The Spider-Man Role

Movies

20 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Tom Holland!

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Music

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Celebrity

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far