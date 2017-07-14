Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Zendaya and Tom Holland have heard your rumours that they’re dating and they have literally no time for them.

After a number of US news outlets reported that the Spider-Man: Homecoming couple were a thing IRL, the pair wasted little time in setting the record straight on Twitter.

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

“Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???” Zendaya responded.

They both found it particularly lols that a mysterious source even claimed they’d been on a number of holidays together.

Luckily for us the pair have no problem in being honest with their fans, not the type to let rumours spiral out of control when there’s just no need.

