American Rock Singer Tom Petty Dies Aged 66
Our thoughts are with the family and fans of the multi-platinum performer...
Rock legend and The Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty has died aged 66 after going into cardiac arrest yesterday.
The Full Moon Fever star was reportedly found unconscious in his home before being taken to hospital and put on life support. He passed away last night. Petty leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Dana York Epperson, two daughters and a stepson.
Petty's long-time manager Tony Dimitiriades released a moving statement via Twitter commenting on the sudden death.
"We are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, brother, husband, leader and friend, Tom Petty."
"He died peacefully at 20:40 PST [(03:40 GMT Tuesday)] surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."
After years of grafting, Petty stormed into music with his self-titled debut album with The Heartbreakers in 1976.
During Petty's impressive career, he released 13 studio albums with The Heartbreakers and three of his own. He was also part of the supergroup The Travelling Wilburys comprised of himself, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.
Petty's singles, such as 'Don't Do Me Like That' and 'Free Fallin'' were massive Billboard Hot 100 hits and his albums, such as Damn the Torpedoes and Into the Great Wide Open, have all established themselves as certified classics in rock music.
As the tragic news has become more widespread, tributes from fans and fellow musicians have flooded the internet.
An iconic musician gone too soon. Our thoughts are with all of Petty's friends, family and fans. RIP.
Words: Sam Prance