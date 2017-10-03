American Rock Singer Tom Petty Dies Aged 66

Rock legend and The Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty has died aged 66 after going into cardiac arrest yesterday.

The Full Moon Fever star was reportedly found unconscious in his home before being taken to hospital and put on life support. He passed away last night. Petty leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Dana York Epperson, two daughters and a stepson.

Petty's long-time manager Tony Dimitiriades released a moving statement via Twitter commenting on the sudden death.

"We are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, brother, husband, leader and friend, Tom Petty."

"He died peacefully at 20:40 PST [(03:40 GMT Tuesday)] surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

After years of grafting, Petty stormed into music with his self-titled debut album with The Heartbreakers in 1976.

During Petty's impressive career, he released 13 studio albums with The Heartbreakers and three of his own. He was also part of the supergroup The Travelling Wilburys comprised of himself, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty's singles, such as 'Don't Do Me Like That' and 'Free Fallin'' were massive Billboard Hot 100 hits and his albums, such as Damn the Torpedoes and Into the Great Wide Open, have all established themselves as certified classics in rock music.

As the tragic news has become more widespread, tributes from fans and fellow musicians have flooded the internet.

So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017

I’m heartbroken to hear about Tom Petty. Tom was a hell of a songwriter and record-maker. He will be missed by everyone who loves music. L&M — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 2, 2017

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

We miss you already Tom Petty. A true Heartbreaker 🖤 — matty (@Truman_Black) October 2, 2017

Just when I thought today could not get any worse…

R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017

blasting tom on the tour bus tonight. 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) October 2, 2017

No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 2, 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. "free fallin" is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Tom Petty. Such an incredible, inspiring artist. I'll treasure fond memories of our time spent together this past summer ❤ pic.twitter.com/HvSgARxzm3 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

An iconic musician gone too soon. Our thoughts are with all of Petty's friends, family and fans. RIP.

Words: Sam Prance