Exclusive: Tom Walker Premieres Behind The Scenes Video For ‘Rapture’
Our Brand New For 2018 nominee gives fans a glimpse of his life on the road in the new video...
Meet Tom Walker, a name you’ll be hearing much more in the next 12 months.
The singer-songwriter’s powerful voice and incredible knack for storytelling are what broke him through the streaming vortex with last year’s ‘Fly Away With Me’ and there’s plenty more of that magic to come.
MTV UK have the exclusive premiere of Tom’s brand new visual for ‘Rapture’, an anthem of resistance that perfectly captures life in 2017.
Inspired by the upside-down political climate of last year, ‘Rapture’ is a soaring track of defiance, with Walker’s soulful vocals making an impassioned plea for change.
“It was such a weird year last year […] it kind of felt like the end of the world with Brexit, Trump,” he explains in the new video. “So, one day I just sat down and was like ‘I want to write a song about the end of the world.’”
A song inspired by such bleak events could easily be depressing but in Tom’s hands the result is a rousing and uplifting anthem for the underdogs.
The video captures the atmosphere of the singer’s electric live shows, filmed during his recent headline tour promoting the ‘Blessings EP’ that ‘Rapture’ originally featured on.
The 5-track EP dropped earlier this year, preceding his anticipated debut album that will be released in 2018.
Tom Walker is one of MTV’s Brand New For 2018 nominees, entering the MTV Brand New school that has featured the likes of Adele, Justin Bieber and Years & Years in the past.
Get a head start with ‘Rapture’ above, we promise you won’t regret it…
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH TOM WALKER'S 'LEAVE A LIGHT ON' VIDEO BELOW
I could feel the trouble coursing through your veins
Now I know, it's got a hold
Just a phone called left unanswered, had me sparking up
These cigarettes won't stop me wondering where you are
Don't let go, keep a hold
If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill
Guiding like a lighthouse to a place where you'll be
Safe to feel at grace 'cause we've all made mistakes
If you've lost your way...
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
Tell me what's been happening, what's been on your mind
Lately you've been searching for a darker place
To hide, that's alright
But if you carry on abusing, you'll be robbed from us
I refuse to lose another friend to drugs
Just come home, don't let go
If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill
Guiding like a lighthouse to a place where you'll be
Safe to feel at grace 'cause we've all made mistakes
If you've lost your way...
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill
Guiding like a lighthouse, it's a place where you'll be
Safe to feel at grace and if you've lost your way
If you've lost your way (I will leave the light on)
And I know you don't know oh, but I need you to be brave
Hiding from the truth ain't gonna make this all okay
I'll see your pain if you don't feel our grace
And you've lost your way
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
'Cause I will leave the light on