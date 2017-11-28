Exclusive: Tom Walker Premieres Behind The Scenes Video For ‘Rapture’

Meet Tom Walker, a name you’ll be hearing much more in the next 12 months.

The singer-songwriter’s powerful voice and incredible knack for storytelling are what broke him through the streaming vortex with last year’s ‘Fly Away With Me’ and there’s plenty more of that magic to come.

MTV UK have the exclusive premiere of Tom’s brand new visual for ‘Rapture’, an anthem of resistance that perfectly captures life in 2017.

Inspired by the upside-down political climate of last year, ‘Rapture’ is a soaring track of defiance, with Walker’s soulful vocals making an impassioned plea for change.

“It was such a weird year last year […] it kind of felt like the end of the world with Brexit, Trump,” he explains in the new video. “So, one day I just sat down and was like ‘I want to write a song about the end of the world.’”

A song inspired by such bleak events could easily be depressing but in Tom’s hands the result is a rousing and uplifting anthem for the underdogs.

The video captures the atmosphere of the singer’s electric live shows, filmed during his recent headline tour promoting the ‘Blessings EP’ that ‘Rapture’ originally featured on.

The 5-track EP dropped earlier this year, preceding his anticipated debut album that will be released in 2018.

Tom Walker is one of MTV’s Brand New For 2018 nominees, entering the MTV Brand New school that has featured the likes of Adele, Justin Bieber and Years & Years in the past.

Get a head start with ‘Rapture’ above, we promise you won’t regret it…

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH TOM WALKER'S 'LEAVE A LIGHT ON' VIDEO BELOW