TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Make Their Debut With ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ EP

We might actually be in love already, guys.

Claire Rowden
Monday, March 4, 2019 - 11:19

Meet the up and coming new K-pop group everyone’s talking about, TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Having just made their debut, the 5 piece group consisting of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Hueningkai, and Taehyun, have now released the music video for their song ‘CROWN’ off their ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ EP, and it might just be the catchiest song and cutest video we’ve ever seen in our lives.

ibighit / YouTube

Check out TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s debut music video for ‘CROWN’ here:

TXT (투모로우바이투게더) '어느날 머리에서 뿔이 자랐다 (CROWN)' Official MV

The video sees the young and fresh members (the oldest being only 19!) pulling off incredible dance numbers together, as well as a few solo scenes throwing up some super cute peace signs and pretending they have devil horns (ironically, whilst looking extremely angelic), all intensified by epic animations and bursts of colour. The song itself, which is about finding solace in someone you love (and who may have the same bad qualities as you, but who cares, you love it), is super catchy. Oh, and if you don’t find yourself singing along to ‘but, I love it’ by the end to yourself then, well, are you even human?

Their debut comes after the teaser of a new group back in January from the South Korean record label Big Hit Entertainment, who manage the K-pop phenomenon group ‘BTS’, and who described the new band as: “TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a bright and youthful boy band where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create a synergy.

“Just as how their name suggests, the different members have all come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow.”

The debut EP itself is full of five unique and feel good songs. The full track list follows: ‘Blue Orangeade’, ‘CROWN’, ‘Our Summer’, ‘Cat & Dog’ and ‘Nap of a star’, listen to them below:

The Dream Chapter: STAR

We’re already stanning the new band and are obsessed with their debut EP, check out their debut celebration show below:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Debut Celebration Show

Latest News

Khalid Is Bringing His Next Album ‘Free Spirit’ To Cinemas For One Day Only
The Prodigy - Keith Flint Dead At 49
The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead At 49
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Make Their Debut With ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ EP
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Jordan Edwards Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mental Health At Counselling Session With Chloe Patton
Vicky Pattison And New Boyfriend Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Look So In Love On Romantic Budapest Getaway
This Is Reportedly Why Kylie Jenner Thought Travis Scott Had Been Cheating
Chloe Ferry wearing a bikini in the Caribbean
Chloe Ferry Shares The Belfie To End All Belfies
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split
Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
10 Completely Alternative Ways To Travel
11 Reasons New York Is Still the Coolest City in The World
8 Reasons Why Méribel Is Your Next Ski Holiday Destination
8 Reasons Why Méribel Is Your Next Ski Holiday Destination
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
Troye Sivan Brings Pop Perfection To London On The Bloom Tour
Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’
9 Countries To Visit For Your Ultimate Positive Wellbeing
9 Countries To Visit For The Ultimate Self-Care Experience
The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More

More From TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Make Their Debut With ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ EP

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Jordan Edwards Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mental Health At Counselling Session With Chloe Patton
Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split
Chloe Ferry wearing a bikini in the Caribbean
Chloe Ferry Shares The Belfie To End All Belfies
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
This Is Reportedly Why Kylie Jenner Thought Travis Scott Had Been Cheating
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
Vicky Pattison And New Boyfriend Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Look So In Love On Romantic Budapest Getaway
The Prodigy - Keith Flint Dead At 49
The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead At 49
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF