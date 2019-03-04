TOMORROW X TOGETHER Make Their Debut With ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ EP

Meet the up and coming new K-pop group everyone’s talking about, TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Having just made their debut, the 5 piece group consisting of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Hueningkai, and Taehyun, have now released the music video for their song ‘CROWN’ off their ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ EP, and it might just be the catchiest song and cutest video we’ve ever seen in our lives.

ibighit / YouTube

Check out TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s debut music video for ‘CROWN’ here:

The video sees the young and fresh members (the oldest being only 19!) pulling off incredible dance numbers together, as well as a few solo scenes throwing up some super cute peace signs and pretending they have devil horns (ironically, whilst looking extremely angelic), all intensified by epic animations and bursts of colour. The song itself, which is about finding solace in someone you love (and who may have the same bad qualities as you, but who cares, you love it), is super catchy. Oh, and if you don’t find yourself singing along to ‘but, I love it’ by the end to yourself then, well, are you even human?

Their debut comes after the teaser of a new group back in January from the South Korean record label Big Hit Entertainment, who manage the K-pop phenomenon group ‘BTS’, and who described the new band as: “TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a bright and youthful boy band where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create a synergy.

“Just as how their name suggests, the different members have all come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow.”

The debut EP itself is full of five unique and feel good songs. The full track list follows: ‘Blue Orangeade’, ‘CROWN’, ‘Our Summer’, ‘Cat & Dog’ and ‘Nap of a star’, listen to them below:

We’re already stanning the new band and are obsessed with their debut EP, check out their debut celebration show below: