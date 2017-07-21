10 Reasons Why Tomorrowland Is The Greatest Place On Earth

Heading to Tomorrowland is on the bucket list of any festival-goer and with tickets selling out quicker than you can say ‘Tomorrowland’ we had to go along to see what all the fuss was about.

We were back this year as the official broadcast partner with two live shows going out on MTV across the globe - kind of a big deal right?

Here’s 10 reasons why we love the festival and why it pretty much is the greatest place on earth…

1. The Line Up Is HUGE

Every year Tomorrowland attracts the biggest names from the world of dance and electronic music, with 2017 being no different. With headline sets from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike as well as an epic closing set on the main stage from the one and only Martin Garrix.

2. The Attention To Detail Is Incredible

Walking around Tomorrowland is like being transported to another planet. Everything down to the caps on the bottles of beer have the Tomorrowland design and each time you walk around the festival site you spot even more details that make it extra special.

3. The Main Stage Changes Every Year To Fit The Theme

This year’s theme is Amicorum Spectaculum and the main stage was changed into some sort of circus themed wonderland. It was HUGE and has a life size helter skelter and carousel incorporated into the set design - you honestly can’t believe your eyes.

4. The Rose Garden Stage Has A Giant Mechanical Dragon

…that moves and breathes fire, need we say anymore?

5. The Rave Cave Is Exactly What You Would Imagine

Fancy raving, in a cave? Tomorrowland has it covered. One of our favourite areas of the whole festival lies in an actual cave, hidden in the hills of Tomorrowland.

6. You Can Wear Whatever You Want (Hint: The More Glitter The Better)

At Tomorrowland there is no such thing as too much glitter, as shown by our lovely presenter Becca Dudley.

7. Money Doesn’t Exist & You Buy Thing With Pearls

Another example of Tomorrowland’s incredible attention to detail goes right do to the way you buy stuff on site. Instead of handing over your hard earned cash, you trade this in at the start if the festival for pearls. We felt fancy AF dealing in pearls all weekend.

8. The Fireworks Are Literally The Best We’ve Ever Seen

Standing on a viewing platform looking out over the main stage at Tomorrowland during the fireworks is serious bucket list territory. Our jaws couldn’t have dropped any further as they added that extra bit of sparkle to Martin Garret’s headline set.

9. The Lights/Lasers Are Out Of This World

If you already think you’ve seen a great light show at a concert then prepare for this to be blown out of the water by Tomorrowland’s lasers - SO amazing!

10. And Last But Not Least You Can Catch Up With All The Action On MTV

If you didn’t make it to Tomorrowland, don’t worry, we’ve got your back. We have an exclusive World Stage performance coming soon to MTV across the globe as well as loads of content over on our Instagram.