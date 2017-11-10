Topshop

Topshop Announce That Their Changing Rooms Are Now Gender Neutral

This comes after a transgender customer made a complaint.

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 11:28

Topshop have announced that their changing rooms are all gender neutral after a recent incident where a transgender customer was turned away from the female dressing rooms. 

The performance artist, Travis Alabanza, was instructed to use the male changing rooms instead and took to social-media to suggest that the company should make their policies more inclusive. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

At the time, Travis wrote: “Hey @Topshop just experienced transphobia in your Manchester store. Not letting me use the changing room I decide is sh*t, sort it out.”

The incident was then discussed in an interview with Buzzfeed: “I did think I could buy the dresses and take them home to try on, but I felt like, why am I doing this? My day instantly became politicized when all I wanted was a chill day shopping.

Alabanza continued: "It's just been a whole stretched-out thing when all I wanted was to go into Topshop and go out. I normally online shop for this reason.”

A Topshop representative has recently confirmed that their changing rooms are now gender neutral, with the company having reflected on their global policy after the initial complaint. 

Getty

Their statement reads: “All Topshop [and Topman] customers are free to use any of the fitting rooms located within our stores.” The announcement refers “to all Topshop’s wholly owned stores worldwide.” 

Sounds like a major step in the right direction. Tweet us your thoughts at @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

