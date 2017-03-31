Tove Lo

This Is Why Tove Lo Tattooed An Actual Vagina On Her Body

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 12:35

We’ve seen some pretty wacky tattoos in our time – hello Just Tattoo Of Us – but have we ever seen a vagine inked on someone? Doubtful.

Sassy Swedish singer Tove Lo has spoken out exactly why she got a vagina symbol put on her arm and it’s kind of a boss reason.

She told Teen Vogue: “My vagina tattoo reminds me not to make myself smaller, which is often what’s expected of women. To be loud is to be seen as being a troublemaker. As girls, we’re often not encouraged to speak up. I’m allowed to claim my space.”

I love love love that so many of you all over the world are getting #ladywood tattoos. Really so honored and you're all bad ass 💕

“The symbol, which is also on the cover of my album Lady Wood, is a reminder to go for the things that scare you but also give you a rush.”

And it turns out that Tove is also sick of the expressions that refrence men’s ‘balls’ being a symbol of strength.

“People tell me all the time that I’m a chick with balls. It’s supposed to be a compliment, but really it’s insulting. Women don’t need balls to be brave. Our vaginas will do just fine.”

This reminds us of the words that the amazing Betty White spoke: “Why do people say "grow some balls"? Balls are weak and sensitive. If you wanna be tough, grow a vagina. Those things can take a pounding.”

Amen.

This Is Why Tove Lo Tattooed An Actual Vagina On Her Body

This Is Why Tove Lo Tattooed An Actual Vagina On Her Body

