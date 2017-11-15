Tove Lo Brings Her 'Disco Tits' To TRL and The Tonight Show With Fallon

Tove Lo truly is the most bad-ass pop star on the planet.

The Swedish starlet performed her latest single 'Disco Tits' to daytime television as she performed it on MTV TRL and sat down for a hilariously candid chat about sex, drugs and Nick Jonas.

With her new album Blue Lips out this Friday, she is doing the rounds on television and also performed the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was equally amazing.

The sex-positive queen brought her raunchy, carefree banger to life on both the daytime and late night slots, transforming both sets to a red-lit fantasy.

On TRL, she revealed the song's incredible title was inspired by her experience at Coachella, where her boyfriend said "disco tits, let's go" referring to her glitter-covered tits. An icon.

As for how to take care of Blue Lips? Well, that answer was pretty simple: "Probably the same way you take care of blue balls."

Getty Images

Blue Lips is the sequel to last year's Lady Wood, which is still one of the best albums released in 2016 and gave us two short films Fairy Dust and Fire Fade.

Prior to Lady Wood, Tove Lo collaborated with Nick Jonas on the sensual hit 'Close', and she went coy when the TRL host asked just how close the singers got, saying she signed a non-disclosure.

Whatever the real answer is, just keep doing you, Tove!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH TOVE LO'S 'TRUE DISASTER' VIDEO BELOW