Tove Lo

Tove Lo Brings Her 'Disco Tits' To TRL and The Tonight Show With Fallon

The 'Blue Lips' singer also talked about Nick Jonas and her 'habits'...

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 15:48

Tove Lo truly is the most bad-ass pop star on the planet.

The Swedish starlet performed her latest single 'Disco Tits' to daytime television as she performed it on MTV TRL and sat down for a hilariously candid chat about sex, drugs and Nick Jonas.

With her new album Blue Lips out this Friday, she is doing the rounds on television and also performed the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was equally amazing.

View the lyrics
I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah

I'm sweatin' from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go
I'm sweatin' from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go

No, I don't, I don't have a type
Take a hit
Come on over tonight
Take a hit
You can follow my bloodstream
No, I don't have a type

Live right now, peakin' on top
So wild now, I'm high as fuck
Don't look down
My mind, you can relax
I know how to dial it back
Not this time

I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah

I'm sweatin' from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go
I'm sweatin' from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go

No, I don't, I don't have a type
Take a hit
Come on over tonight
Take a hit
You can follow my bloodstream
No, I don't have a type

Live right now, peakin' on top
So wild now, I'm high as fuck
Don't look down
My mind, you can relax
I know how to dial it back
Not this time

I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah

I'm sweatin' from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go
I'm sweatin' from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go

You think I'm drunk now, but I am not
You're so pretty, come roll with me
I'm 'bout to get down, I'm high as fuck
I'm no chemist, but it's good shit

I'm sweatin' from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go
I'm sweatin' from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go

I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah
Got good shit, what is it?
No chemist, still want that magic, yeah
I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah
Got good shit, what is it?
No chemist, still want that magic, yeah
Writer(s): Tove Lo, Jakob Bo Jerlstroem, Ludvig Karl Dagsson Soederberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The sex-positive queen brought her raunchy, carefree banger to life on both the daytime and late night slots, transforming both sets to a red-lit fantasy.

On TRL, she revealed the song's incredible title was inspired by her experience at Coachella, where her boyfriend said "disco tits, let's go" referring to her glitter-covered tits. An icon.

As for how to take care of Blue Lips? Well, that answer was pretty simple: "Probably the same way you take care of blue balls."

Getty Images

Blue Lips is the sequel to last year's Lady Wood, which is still one of the best albums released in 2016 and gave us two short films Fairy Dust and Fire Fade.

Prior to Lady Wood, Tove Lo collaborated with Nick Jonas on the sensual hit 'Close', and she went coy when the TRL host asked just how close the singers got, saying she signed a non-disclosure.

Whatever the real answer is, just keep doing you, Tove!

Tove Lo Performs 'Disco Tits' | TRL Weekdays at 4pm

Tove Lo Talks Nick Jonas & 'Disco Tits' Music Video | The Third Degree | TRL Weekdays at 4pm

Tove Lo Discusses New Song 'Disco Tits' | TRL Weekdays at 4pm

Tove Lo: Disco Tits

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH TOVE LO'S 'TRUE DISASTER' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Pretty boys, they didn't teach me things I didn't know
They don't have the thing that I need, but they don't know they don't
You got that old thing about ya, and I can't hide my feels
Pretty girls, they always die out, need another sex appeal

I said come on, zero fucks about it
Come on, I know I'm gonna get hurt
Come on, zero fucks about it
Come on

Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster
You can be just what I want, my true disaster
Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster
You can be just what I want, my true disaster

Pretty girls they like it fancy but you don't keep it clean
We get dirty and we go hard, some things we don't mean
Tell me "No one's gonna get ya", I'm just straight up mad
I fall in love, roll up beside me
And you're just as bad

I said come on, zero fucks about it
Come on, I know I'm gonna get hurt
Come on, zero fucks about it
Come on

Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster
You can be just what I want, my true disaster
Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster
You can be just what I want, my true disaster

Keep playing it like
Keep playing it like
Keep playing it like (keep playing it like)
Keep playing it like
Keep playing it like
I'm gonna get hurt
I'm gonna get hurt
Ah, come on

Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster
You can be just what I want, my true disaster
Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster (true disaster)
You can be just what I want, my true disaster

Keep playing it like
Keep playing it like (you keep, you keep, you keep playing it like)
Keep playing it like
Keep playing it like
Keep playing it like
Writer(s): Tove Lo, Oscar Thomas Holter Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

