Tove Lo Is Fully Charged On Bouncy New Single 'Disco Tits'

What. A. Banger.

Tove Lo storms into this week's New Music Friday playlists with her incredible new single, which has the equally incredible title of 'Disco Tits'.

The hypnotising track is a call to the dance floor for a carefree and sweaty frolic, with the 'Timebomb' singer letting her voice run free during the verses and firmly taking control in the chorus.

View the lyrics Pretty boys, they didn't teach me things I didn't know

They don't have the thing that I need, but they don't know they don't

You got that old thing about ya, and I can't hide my feels

Pretty girls, they always die out, need another sex appeal



I said come on, zero fucks about it

Come on, I know I'm gonna get hurt

Come on, zero fucks about it

Come on



Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster

You can be just what I want, my true disaster

Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster

You can be just what I want, my true disaster



Pretty girls they like it fancy but you don't keep it clean

We get dirty and we go hard, some things we don't mean

Tell me "No one's gonna get ya", I'm just straight up mad

I fall in love, roll up beside me

And you're just as bad



I said come on, zero fucks about it

Come on, I know I'm gonna get hurt

Come on, zero fucks about it

Come on



Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster

You can be just what I want, my true disaster

Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster

You can be just what I want, my true disaster



Keep playing it like

Keep playing it like

Keep playing it like (keep playing it like)

Keep playing it like

Keep playing it like

I'm gonna get hurt

I'm gonna get hurt

Ah, come on



Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster

You can be just what I want, my true disaster

Keep playing my heartstrings faster and faster (true disaster)

You can be just what I want, my true disaster



Keep playing it like

Keep playing it like (you keep, you keep, you keep playing it like)

Keep playing it like

Keep playing it like

Writer(s): Tove Lo, Oscar Thomas Holter

"I'm sweating from head to toe / I'm wet through all my clothes / I'm fully charged / Nipples are hard / Ready to go" is the gist of the chorus, and we're frankly obsessed.

Tove sounds as cool as ever, which is a testament to her effortless candour on a song like this as it could easily come across try-hard or sleazy in the wrong hands.

Instead, it's an absolutely lush and euphoric club bop about being all hot and bothered, and the production is absolutely killer.

'Disco Tits' is the lead single from her upcoming third album Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II] that is due out before December, and follows last year's Lady Wood.

This might just be our favourite new song this week...

By Ross McNeilage

