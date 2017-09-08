Tove Lo

Tove Lo Is Fully Charged On Bouncy New Single 'Disco Tits'

Pop's 'Cool Girl' is back with a funky, sexy new banger...

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 15:15

What. A. Banger.

Tove Lo storms into this week's New Music Friday playlists with her incredible new single, which has the equally incredible title of 'Disco Tits'.

The hypnotising track is a call to the dance floor for a carefree and sweaty frolic, with the 'Timebomb' singer letting her voice run free during the verses and firmly taking control in the chorus.

View the lyrics

"I'm sweating from head to toe / I'm wet through all my clothes / I'm fully charged / Nipples are hard / Ready to go" is the gist of the chorus, and we're frankly obsessed.

Tove sounds as cool as ever, which is a testament to her effortless candour on a song like this as it could easily come across try-hard or sleazy in the wrong hands.

Instead, it's an absolutely lush and euphoric club bop about being all hot and bothered, and the production is absolutely killer.

Getty Images

'Disco Tits' is the lead single from her upcoming third album Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II] that is due out before December, and follows last year's Lady Wood.

This might just be our favourite new song this week...

Disco Tits

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH TOVE LO AND NICK JONAS' 'CLOSE' BELOW

View the lyrics

Tove Lo Is Fully Charged On Bouncy New Single 'Disco Tits'

