Tove Styrke Is A Runaway Bride In The Epic 'Mistakes' Video

You said you ain't the one to jump in a relation

And I don't mind but when we touch it's elevation

Up, up, up, up, up

Up, up, up, up, up



You speak my lingo, we don't need no translation

I never need a break 'cause we feel like vacation

Up, up, up, up, up

Got me up, up, up, up, up



Go ahead and feel what you feel

I want you closer to me



Say my name

Wear it out like a sweater that you love

'Cause I can't get enough when you

Say my name

Spill it out like a drink you should've skipped You're the one I wanna get when you



Say my name

Let it roll, let it roll off your tongue

Let me know, let me know what you want

Wear it out like a sweater that you love

'Cause I can't get enough when you

Say my name

Say my name



Don't need no list of where you've been, no information

You got me runnin' out

Out of patience

Up, up, up, up, up

Got me up, up, up, up, up



I like the interaction, you got my attention

I'm not in love but I'm loving the situation

Up, up, up, up, up

If you down don't dare to stop



Go ahead and feel what you feel

I want you closer to me



So say my name

Wear it out like a sweater that you love

'Cause I can't get enough when you

Say my name

Spill it out like a drink you should've skipped You're the one I wanna get when you



Say my name

Let it roll, let it roll off your tongue

Let me know, let me know what you want

Wear it out like a sweater that you love

'Cause I can't get enough when you

Say my name

Say my name



Go ahead and feel what you feel

'Cause I need what I need and I say what I mean



So say my name

Wear it out like a sweater that you love

'Cause I can't get enough when you

Say my name (say my name)

Spill it out like a drink you should've skipped You're the one I wanna get when you



Say my name

Let it roll, let it roll off your tongue

Let me know, let me know what you want

Wear it out like a sweater that you love

'Cause I can't get enough when you

Say my name

Say my name

Say my name

Writer(s): Tove Styrke, Elof Loelv, Tinashe Sibanda Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com