Tove Styrke

Tove Styrke Is A Runaway Bride In The Epic 'Mistakes' Video

The 'Say My Name' doesn't need a man to throw a party...

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 14:28

After making us say her name (!) in the ultra stylish 'Say My Name' visual, Tove Styrke serves up a bit of drama for her next music video.

The singer flexes her acting chops in the 'Mistakes' video, which premiered earlier today, and serves up major ~lewks, including a baby pink and pastel blue set that doesn't get nearly enough screen time.

View the lyrics
You said you ain't the one to jump in a relation
And I don't mind but when we touch it's elevation
Up, up, up, up, up
Up, up, up, up, up

You speak my lingo, we don't need no translation
I never need a break 'cause we feel like vacation
Up, up, up, up, up
Got me up, up, up, up, up

Go ahead and feel what you feel
I want you closer to me

Say my name
Wear it out like a sweater that you love
'Cause I can't get enough when you
Say my name
Spill it out like a drink you should've skipped You're the one I wanna get when you

Say my name
Let it roll, let it roll off your tongue
Let me know, let me know what you want
Wear it out like a sweater that you love
'Cause I can't get enough when you
Say my name
Say my name

Don't need no list of where you've been, no information
You got me runnin' out
Out of patience
Up, up, up, up, up
Got me up, up, up, up, up

I like the interaction, you got my attention
I'm not in love but I'm loving the situation
Up, up, up, up, up
If you down don't dare to stop

Go ahead and feel what you feel
I want you closer to me

So say my name
Wear it out like a sweater that you love
'Cause I can't get enough when you
Say my name
Spill it out like a drink you should've skipped You're the one I wanna get when you

Say my name
Let it roll, let it roll off your tongue
Let me know, let me know what you want
Wear it out like a sweater that you love
'Cause I can't get enough when you
Say my name
Say my name

Go ahead and feel what you feel
'Cause I need what I need and I say what I mean

So say my name
Wear it out like a sweater that you love
'Cause I can't get enough when you
Say my name (say my name)
Spill it out like a drink you should've skipped You're the one I wanna get when you

Say my name
Let it roll, let it roll off your tongue
Let me know, let me know what you want
Wear it out like a sweater that you love
'Cause I can't get enough when you
Say my name
Say my name
Say my name
Writer(s): Tove Styrke, Elof Loelv, Tinashe Sibanda Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Tove plays a runaway bride who escapes the church to find happiness with other single gals like herself, who all then celebrate the fact they've avoided making the ultimate mistake: a marriage you don't want to be in. What's the point, right?

In her '80s-tastic puffy white wedding dress, the 'Kiddo' singer runs away through the woods where she finds a mountaincliff full of other runaway brides at the other side. Just what she needed!

So, what do you do when you're standing in a wedding dress and find a bunch of other brides who've bailed on their big day? Throw a party, duh.

YouTube / tovestyrkeVEVO

'Mistakes' is the second single from Tove's upcoming third album, following 'Say My Name', and it's climbing up the Swedish charts rapidly so is bound to make a splash over here.

At this point, between the lace outfits here and the lilac suit in 'Say My Name', we don't only love Miss Styrke's music but we desperately need to borrow her stylist.

Fancy giving us the hook-up, Tove?

Tove Styrke - Mistakes

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH TOVE STYRKE'S 'EGO' BELOW

View the lyrics
I've been watching you as of lately
Walking around like you're something to talk about
Like you bought into your own hype
It used to be just you and me baby
Running around like we had it all figured out
There's nothing left beyond those lies

Liiii-ie you're living such a liiii-ie!

I wanna hold you but you're untouchable
You're too caught up in your ego
I wanna love you but you're making it impossible
Wanna believe you, but you're so far gone
Did you forget where you came from?
I wanna love you but you're making it impossible

When did you decided to get shady
I wanna know the moment you changed to someone new
I hate that you become that type
Hoping all the moments of maybe
Thinking about it, there's nothing to figure out
I see you gave in without a fight!

Liiii-ie you're living such a liiii-ie!

I wanna hold you but you're untouchable
You're too caught up in your ego
I wanna love you but you're making it impossible
Wanna believe you, but you're so far gone
Did you forget where you came from?
I wanna love you but you're making it impossible

I wanna hold you but you're untouchable
You're too caught up in your ego
I wanna love you but you're making it impossible
Wanna believe you, but you're so far gone
Did you forget where you came from?
I wanna love you but you're making it impossible

I wanna hold you but you're untouchable
You're too caught up in your ego
I wanna love you but you're making it impossible
Wanna believe you, but you're so far gone
Did you forget where you came from?
I wanna love you but you're making it impossible
Writer(s): Sara de Bono, Arnthor Birgisson, Tove Styrke, Amie Miriello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

