Toy Story 3

Is This The Tragic Story Of What Happened To Andy’s Dad In Toy Story?

There is a sad theory surrounding the absent father of the toy's owner Andy in the film series

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 13:33

Fans of Toy Story may have been wondering why Andy’s dad is never seen or mentioned on screen.

But there is one theory as to why the dad in the story isn’t around – and unfortunately it is a little bleak.

In recent days, on of the toy product designers from the film appeared to confirm a theory that Andy’s dad was dead.

Mike Mozart says he served as a toy consultant on the first Toy Story and helped Pixar’s former head writer, the late Joe Ranft with the toys.

He says that Joe shared the history of Andy’s dad with him before he died in 2005 – and Mike then shared the story with Super Carlin Brothers this week.

Toy Story Zero: The True Story Of Andy’s Dad & Woody’s Origin (ft. Mike Mozart)

The apparent back story is that Andy’s dad – also called Andy – contracted polio as a kid.

All his toys were supposed to be destroyed, but he managed to save Woody, Mr Potato Head and Slinky by hiding them under his bed.

With Andy Snr growing old and starting a family of his own, he shared the toys with his son – but then tragically died of post-polio syndrome when Andy was still very young.

Disney

The story sounds heartbreakingly waterproof (there is even a suggestion the name Andy written on Woody’s boot is different to child Andy’s writing because it had been written by his dead father).

But just as we’re all starting to cry about the tragic back story, Toy Story co-writer Andrew Stanton has taken to Twitter to shoot down the theory altogether.

“Complete and utter fake news. Everyone go back to your homes. Nothing to see here, folks. #Iwasthere,” he tweeted on Saturday.

But then he didn’t offer the true backstory instead – which kind of leaves us feeling just as devastated, really.

