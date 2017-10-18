Transformers: The Last Knight

Watch The Voices Behind 'Transformers' Voice 7 Iconic Characters In 60 Seconds

Who knew the voices behind the Optimus Prime and Megatron from Transformers also were the voices behind so many of our fave cartoon characters?

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - 16:20

WHO KNEW that the voices behind the Optimus Prime and Megatron from Transformers are ALSO the voices behind so many of our fave cartoon characters? 

Not us, that’s for sure. We were convinced Scooby Doo and Optimus Prime and Nibbler from Futurama were all separate dudes living their separate happy animated lives. How wrong we were.

Paramount

So when MTV sat down with Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, who have not only been the voices behind Optimus Prime and Megatron since the 1980s cartoon series through to this year’s blockbuster, Transformers: The Last Knight, but ALSO voiced Eeyore, Garfield and more, we *had* to see it for ourselves.

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE VOICES BEHIND TRANSFORMERS PERFORM 7 ICONIC CARTOON CHARACTERS…  

With that in mind, we took some voice acting inspo from the legends themselves. Setting off to Paramount Studios in the heart of La La Land itself, LA, we took everything we learned from Peter Cullen and Frank Welker and put it to tape: we were going to try and become the new voice of our hero, Optimus Prime. Sorry Peter. The results were, erm, quite different to the Transformer we know and love... 

HIT PLAY TO SEE OPTIMUS PRIME AS YOU'VE *NEVER* SEEN HIM BEFORE... 

Transformers: The Last Knight | Optimus Prime Finds A New Female Voice! | MTV

- ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is out now on Digital Download and on 4KUltra HD, Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D™ and DVD on October 30th, 2017.

Transformers: Where Are They Now?

  • Shia LaBeouf - A former child actor who had worked in the business since the age of 12, Shia LaBeouf won the role of a lifetime when he was cast as Sam Witwicky (aka LadiesMan217) in Michael Bay’s Transformers.
    Paramount Pictures
    1 of 25
  • Catapulting him to stardom and landing him lead roles in Disturbia, Indiana Jones, and Wall Street 2, Transformers was both a blessing and a curse for the actor, who since departing the franchise has displayed increasingly erratic behaviour…
    Paramount Pictures
    2 of 25
  • From dancing in Sia videos to punching people in the face, slagging off his former boss Steven Spielberg to plagiarising other artists work, Shia’s offset antics have noticeably overshadowed his talents in recent years.
    YouTube/SiaVEVO
    3 of 25
  • Megan Fox - Megan Fox played Mikaela Banes, Sam’s high school love interest who knows how to fix cars in a way that’ll turns any teenage boy in close proximity to her into jelly.
    Paramount Pictures
    4 of 25
  • A relative unknown before she starred in Transformers, Fox became an overnight sensation thanks to her bombshell looks which unsurprisingly gained her the title of “sexiest woman alive”.
    Paramount Pictures
    5 of 25
  • Her very public falling out with Michael Bay may have cost her her Transformers job, but that thankfully didn't stop the director from re-hiring the Fox (after she apologised to him) to play April in his Teenage Mutant Turtles films!
    Paramount Pictures
    6 of 25
  • As well as being the face of sexy lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood, Megan just wrapped the sixth series of New Girl and will later star in James Franco-directed dramedy “Zeroville” later this year.
    Fox
    7 of 25
  • Rachael Taylor - Rachael Taylor played computer analyst Maggie Madsen in the first film, which also happened to be the Australian actress’s first ever U.S. film!
    Paramount Pictures
    8 of 25
  • Since declining to return for the sequel because she wanted to be seen as more than “eye candy”, Rachael has appeared in lots of TV shows (Grey’s Anatomy, Charlie's Angels, Jessica Jones) and films. Next up; Marvel’s Netflix series, The Defenders.
    Netflix
    9 of 25
  • Josh Duhamel - After starring in the first three Transformers films as Colonel William Lennox, and then taking a break for Age of Extinction, Josh Duhamel is back in The Last Knight for one last fight. What’s unclear this time though is whose side he’s
    Paramount Pictures
    10 of 25
  • Whilst he hasn’t strayed too far from our screens in recent years, Duhamel’s role of a lifetime as Fergie’s baby daddy still remains his most high profile role to date.
    Instagram/fergie
    11 of 25
  • Isabel Lucas - In Revenge of the Fallen, Isabel Lucas played a pretender Decepticon disguised as a hot college student who tries and fails to seduce/strangle Sam with her very long whip-like tongue.
    Paramount Pictures
    12 of 25
  • After starring in NBC's now-cancelled Wizard of Oz-themed series “Emerald City” earlier this year, the Aussie stunner will next play a kick-ass renegade in sci-fi thriller The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One.
    Storm Vision Entertainment
    13 of 25
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Brought in to replace Megan Fox’s character as a new love interest for Sam Witwicky in Dark of the Moon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley played Carly Spencer; the leggy secretary of Hotchkiss Gould Investments CEO, Dylan Gould.
    Paramount Pictures
    14 of 25
  • Currently preggers with her first child, Rosie should have plenty of time to rewatch her only on screen credit post-Transformers as “Splendid” in George Miller’s fantastic Mad Max: Fury Road!!
    Warner Bros
    15 of 25
  • Nicola Peltz - After breakout roles in The Last Airbender and Bates Model, blonde babe Nicola Peltz joined the franchise in Age of Extinction as Tessa Yeager, the ballsy daughter of inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg).
    Paramount Pictures
    16 of 25
  • She may only have a small cameo in The Last Knight, but with three films currently in production, a hot boyfriend by the name of Anwar Hadid, and the cutest pet pooch EVER, Nicola’s definitely living that good life.
    Instagram/nicolaannepeltz
    17 of 25
  • Jack Reynor - The Sing Street and Free Fire star played Shane Dyson in Age of Extinction, Tessa’s super hot racecar driver boyfriend that her overprotective daddy totally disapproves of.
    Paramount Pictures
    18 of 25
  • The currently in-demand stud is set to star in World War II thriller “The Man with the Iron Heart” before voicing Brother Wolf in the second live-action Jungle Book film to hit our screens, this time directed by Andy Serkis.
    Lionsgate
    19 of 25
  • Isabela Moner - With only a few credits to her name, The Last Knight is 15-year-old Isabela's most high-profile role to date, but with a starring role already confirmed in Soldado; the sequel to Sicario, it won't be her last.
    Nickelodeon
    20 of 25
  • The former Nickelodeon actress plays Izabella in the film; a street-smart tomboy who teams up with Cade Yeager to fight the evil Decepticons.
    Paramount Pictures
    21 of 25
  • Laura Haddock - She may not be a household name (yet), but comic book fans will no doubt recognise Laura Haddock from GOTG and GOTG 2 where she plays Meredith Quill, Peter's mother.
    Marvel
    22 of 25
  • Laura plays smokin’ hot Oxford university professor Vivian Wembley in the film, a reluctant hero who falls for Cade after joining him and Izabella to fight the bad guys!
    Paramount Pictures
    23 of 25
  • Gemma Chan - Thanks to roles in Channel 4 drama Humans (as self-aware robot Mia) and last year's Fantastic Beasts (as Madam Ya Zhou), The Last Knight’s Gemma Chan is well on her way to cracking Hollywood!
    Channel 4
    24 of 25
  • Her character may be shrouded in mystery, but there are a few clues on both Gemma’s imdb and in the film’s Super Bowl trailer (if you listen carefully) that suggest her character may have something to do with creating the Transformers.
    Paramount Pictures
    25 of 25

