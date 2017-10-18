Watch The Voices Behind 'Transformers' Voice 7 Iconic Characters In 60 Seconds

WHO KNEW that the voices behind the Optimus Prime and Megatron from Transformers are ALSO the voices behind so many of our fave cartoon characters?

Not us, that’s for sure. We were convinced Scooby Doo and Optimus Prime and Nibbler from Futurama were all separate dudes living their separate happy animated lives. How wrong we were.

Paramount

So when MTV sat down with Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, who have not only been the voices behind Optimus Prime and Megatron since the 1980s cartoon series through to this year’s blockbuster, Transformers: The Last Knight, but ALSO voiced Eeyore, Garfield and more, we *had* to see it for ourselves.

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE VOICES BEHIND TRANSFORMERS PERFORM 7 ICONIC CARTOON CHARACTERS…

With that in mind, we took some voice acting inspo from the legends themselves. Setting off to Paramount Studios in the heart of La La Land itself, LA, we took everything we learned from Peter Cullen and Frank Welker and put it to tape: we were going to try and become the new voice of our hero, Optimus Prime. Sorry Peter. The results were, erm, quite different to the Transformer we know and love...

HIT PLAY TO SEE OPTIMUS PRIME AS YOU'VE *NEVER* SEEN HIM BEFORE...

- ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is out now on Digital Download and on 4KUltra HD, Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D™ and DVD on October 30th, 2017.