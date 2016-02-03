Travel

2017’s 10 Most Popular Holiday Destinations

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 15:28

Want to stay ahead of the holiday pack? Want to visit destinations BEFORE they become ‘the’ place to go? No problem, pal, because Airbnb has identified 10 top places where vacation rental bookings are on the rise. Book now, and be a globe-trotting trend-setter.

10. Rosarito, Mexico

Quiet beaches, great value for money, and a world away (but only a few miles) from Tijuana, Rosarito is located just south of the U.S. border in Baja California. Its chilled out vibes are a must for anyone to escape the hustle and bustle of the rat race, and BONUS: it’s also a great place for wine tours.

[Getty]

9. Destin, Florida

Destin saw a 232 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over the last year, and for good reason. The sometimes overlooked coastal stretch of glorious sandy beaches is located in Florida’s panhandle, so expect tropical weather and a lot of Hawaiian shirts (stereotype alert).

I miss the beach! 😍😍😍

I miss the beach! 😍😍😍

A post shared by Brittany Lane (@britt071216) on

8. Prince Edward, Canada

Canada, in general, is seeing an upsurge in popularity this year, not only because PM Justin Trudeau is a Grade A hottie, but because the nation is celebrating its 150th birthday.

Prince Edward County - not to be confused with Prince Edward Island - sits on the banks of Lake Ontario, and is known for Sandbanks Provincial Park, ft. sandy beaches and towering limestone cliffs.

[Getty]

7. Scarborough, England

Forget Brighton, because this resort town on the coast of the North Sea has seen a 258 percent increase in bookings. Highlights include the 12th-century Scarborough Castle, lovely beaches, and the South Bay harbour. 

Скарборо делится на Южный и Северный берега. На фото - Южный. Тут куча всякого треша типа казино, заведений с игровыми автоматами, магазинчиков с фигнёй, порт с прогулочным пиратским корабликом, кафешек с огромными очередями за мороженым, которые создают пробки на тротуарах, а количество очень толстых людей, жующих фиш энд чипс, на квадратный метр просто зашкаливает🤦🏻‍♀️😂 Короче, почти всё, кроме последнего пункта, как у нас в маленьком курортном городке. Мы успели погулять тут в пятницу, когда всё ещё было тихо и мирно. Кстати, если вы едете на машине, то будьте готовы к щедрой раздаче от чаек💩😂 Да и сидя на пляже не стоит расслабляться.

Скарборо делится на Южный и Северный берега. На фото - Южный. Тут куча всякого треша типа казино, заведений с игровыми автоматами, магазинчиков с фигнёй, порт с прогулочным пиратским корабликом, кафешек с огромными очередями за мороженым, которые создают пробки на тротуарах, а количество очень толстых людей, жующих фиш энд чипс, на квадратный метр просто зашкаливает🤦🏻‍♀️😂 Короче, почти всё, кроме последнего пункта, как у нас в маленьком курортном городке. Мы успели погулять тут в пятницу, когда всё ещё было тихо и мирно. Кстати, если вы едете на машине, то будьте готовы к щедрой раздаче от чаек💩😂 Да и сидя на пляже не стоит расслабляться.

A post shared by Irina (@iraidos) on

6. Hanoi, Vietnam

Large parts of Thailand may have been overrun by Lads on Tour™, but South East Asia doesn’t begin and end with Ko Pha Ngan. The beautiful city of Hanoi in Vietnam features bustling streets, a historic Old Quarter - where the narrow streets are roughly arranged by trade - and easy access to Halong Bay, with its emerald water and rainforest clad limestone islands. Dreamy. 

[Getty]

5. Levanto, Italy

North of the popular UNESCO World Heritage Site of Cinque Terre, Levanto is more than a stopover on the way to the famous villages. A charming Piazza, perfectly preserved medieval castle, gorgeous hiking trails through pine and olive trees, and great surf make this a must-visit destination.

[Getty]

4. Tainan, Taiwan

With a population of 1.8 million people, Tainan is one for travellers who love the buzz of a big metropolis. It’s known for its centuries-old fortresses and temples, and in the mountains east of the city centre lies Guanziling Hot Spring, home to resorts offering mineral mud baths for that glow up feeling.

是個還想再來的城市

是個還想再來的城市

A post shared by Chloe (@runmyrun) on

3. Salou, Spain

Just an hour and a half southwest of Barcelona by car or train, Salou is a fave of sailors and windsurfers (read: it’s breezy). It’s got killer sunsets too, if you’re all about that Instagram aesthetic.

Would seriously love to go back here 😍😎🌞☀️ #tb #spain #salou #salouspain

Would seriously love to go back here 😍😎🌞☀️ #tb #spain #salou #salouspain

A post shared by Nicola 💋 (@_nicolajoanne) on

2. La Ciotat, France

Head southeast of Marseille, past the Calanques National Park, and you’ll find the town of La Ciotat, nestled on France’s Mediterranean coast. Sandy beaches, coves and sheltered inlets make swimming the name of the game here, and it’s also home to the world’s oldest operating cinema.

Popcorn, anyone? 

[Getty]

1. Havana, Cuba

Everyone’s all about Cuba these days - the island welcomed a record number of tourists in 2016, and it’s only getting more popular. The capital city of Havana is lively, friendly, and hails from a different era, with Spanish colonial architecture, classic cars, and bars pumping out live music all day long.

So Cuba was great

So Cuba was great

A post shared by Lizzie (@coxocube) on

