10 Reasons Why Western Australia Is The Ultimate Destination To Work & Travel On A Budget

We're booking our trip to Western Australia ASAP...

Friday, April 6, 2018 - 18:01

This month MTV decided to escape the daily grind and seek out the ultimate work-life balance in the beautiful sunshine of Western Australia.

For all you travel junkies, saving up enough cash to go travelling can be a painfully slow and dull process – we know. This is why we took it upon ourselves to put Western Australia’s Working Holiday Visa to the test, earning money AND travelling across the region on a budget.

From working on a dolphin boat tour (yes, you can actually swim with dolphins and get paid for it…), getting paid to make chocolate and looking after marine wildlife in a conservation sanctuary; there’s limitless opportunities to make money that can help fund your travels whilst you’re out there.

So here’s a rundown of 10 reasons why Western Australia is THE ultimate destination to work and travel on a budget:


 
1. Flip Pancakes At Fremantle Prison Hostel

The Youth Hostel scene for travelers is thriving across Western Australia, and it’s one of the best places to not only fund your travels but also to meet new friends whilst you’re work.

The Fremantle Prison Hostel is a unique place to start; being that it’s a converted prison with REAL jail cells to sleep in (with modern day furnishings of course).

Flip pancakes in the morning and spend the afternoon sky-diving and snorkeling through some of the world’s best coral reefs.

2. Become An Animal Whisperer In Margaret River

The Margaret River region is bountiful with fruit picking jobs at vineyards and farming jobs with the CUTEST wildlife around.

This type of work qualifies you for a two-year working visa, which means you can live in paradise for even longer!

Not only that but you’re in the backyard of the world’s most astonishing national parks which are all free… #WINNING

3. Get Your Sugar Rush At The Chocolate Factory

Yep, you can actually get paid to spend all day long with chocolate… I mean, what more could you ask for?

Once your money is saved and you start adventuring around Western Australia you’re bound to burn off those calories in no time ;)

4. Get Your CV On Fleek At A Conversation Park In Shark Bay

It’s not just fun and games in Western Australia. The terrain and wildlife in Western Australia means anyone interested in learning and improving their skills in environmental and conversation fields should look no further.

After the trip of a lifetime you can actually return home with a shiny new CV that you couldn’t have got anywhere else in the world.

5. Channel Your Inner-Mermaid & Work With Dolphins In Rockingham

Yes, you read that right. You can actually FUND your trip across Western Australia by working on a dolphin boat tour!

Hand out snorkeling gear, cut up fresh watermelon for the customers and then you’re in the ocean swimming with your fishy friends.

6.  This Is What A Day Off Looks Like…

Working in Western Australia to fund your travels means that every day off is another life-changing adventure.

From making BFFs with kangaroos to climbing 50-foot jurassic trees in Western Australia’s never-ending national parks and visiting the world’s best surf breaks and golden beaches… it’s all there in your backyard.

7. Smash Through Your Bucket List Roadtrippin’ Across The Region

It’s super easy and cheap to rent a car in Western Australia and travel across the entire region on an epic adventure.
 
Just grab a bunch of mates and plan out an itinerary for however long you have – and with the amount of activities and experiences on offer, the only limit is your imagination.

8. All The Natural Wonders Across Western Australia Are FREE

All the mind-blowing nature across the region is completely FREE; from Albany (in the picture above) to the world’s best national parks, beaches and coral reefs.

So, all that money you’ve made can be spent on other things.

9. Western Australia Is The ULTIMATE Instagram Paradise

Work hard/play hard is the Western Australian philosophy, and the reward for all your hard work comes in the form of  jaw-dropping Instagrammable backdrops everywhere you look.

We’re all for experiences over material things, but it doesn’t hurt when every single place you snap a picture ups your Instagram game x1000, especially when you have a fluorescent pink inflatable bird to hand…

10. Making New Friends And Memories For Life

Earning your money in Western Australia means meeting people that will become life-changing friends as you work and adventure together.

If you’re a solo traveler, you’re never alone with an endless rotation of backpackers and travelers doing the exact same thing you are.

So what are you actually waiting for? Stop what you’re doing, pack your bags and book a one-way ticket to Western Australia RIGHT NOW.

