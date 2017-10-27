Travel

11 Awesome Things We Learned About The Disneyland Paris Marvel Summer of Super Heroes

New rides, hotels and so much more...

Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 20:13

If you’ve been holding out for a hero - and let’s face it, the world needs them more than ever - then you’re in for a treat this summer.

Yes, yes, there’s that little-known movie about an Infinity War, but Disneyland Paris are giving us what we all wanted – the chance to come face to face with our favourite Marvel superheroes in the flesh!

Les Super-Héros Marvel arrivent à Disneyland Paris pour l’été 2018 ! #EtéMarvel Marvel Summer of Super Heroes is landing at Disneyland Paris in June 2018! #MarvelSummer #disneylandparis #marvel #superheroes

We took a little jaunt to Paris (by Eurostar, as the quinjet was busy) to see what was in store for their Marvel Summer of Super Heroes. Tony Stark’s F.R.I.D.A.Y. system, along with a (human) representative from Stark Industries, were on hand to talk us through what’s coming up…

Disneyland Paris is going to have the FIRST Disney Hotel that showcases the worlds of Marvel Super Heroes. We got a sneak peek – via special VR headsets, fancy – at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. It doesn’t roll off the tongue, granted, but it looks AWESOME.

with love #ironman #tonystark #marvel #MCU #avengers #etémarvel #MarvelSummer #disneylandparis

There are going to be daily dance-offs with the Guardians of the Galaxy. No, really. Do you have the dance power required to help Star-Lord and Gamora evade the clutches of an evil enemy? Duh, we totally do, dude. Expect 70s and 80s bangers.

Costumes and props soon to be part of @disneylandparis' #MarvelSummer #EtéMarvel #InfinityWar

Do you want to watch the Avengers kick Loki’s Asgardian butt live and in the flesh? Of course you do. And now you can, as they put on a live show filled with heroes in Stark Expo presents: Energy for Tomorrow. You’ll be right in the middle of the action. Black Widow for the win. EXCELLENT.

Probably the biggest thing happening is Epic Marvel: Super Heroes United. It’s a brand new live show, with cutting-edge technology. Drones! They’ve got DRONES! Basically it’s ALL going on from the minute you sit down, thanks to one of the biggest LED screens in Europe, aerial choreography and projections all around you. Basically, it’s so massive that they’ve had to transform The Studio Theatre at Walt Disney Studio Park to accommodate it.

Had a fantastic time at the launch of @DisneylandParis' #MarvelSummer - all your favourite superheroes taking over the park from June! #EtéMarvel

What’s happening at Epic Marvel? Oh, sorry - we got carried away with the drones and the pyrotechnics. Basically, Captain America and Iron Man will be beating several shades out of each other (grab your popcorn) before uniting with Spider-Man and Black Widow to take on Thanos. You know, just your usual day.

Wait, back up. THANOS? Hell yeah. The technology used to bring him to life is something very special indeed, promising to be a bit of a showstopper.

How do you top Thanos? Side-eye emoji.

Well, it’s a 180º experience, with more than 30 video projectors and over 80 light projectors. That means you’re going to be transported with Doctor Strange to the Sanctum Sanctorum and visit Dr Abraham Erskine’s lab, where Steve Rogers became Captain America. We’ll have what he’s having...

Speaking of the Cap, you can meet him – and other heroes – at Heroic Encounter. Apparently he can’t wait for a heroic handshake with a hero like you. Eyes front, soldier!

And of course, there’s Heroic Face Painting to be had throughout the park. A green Shulkie for us please, it’ll go great with this purple leotard.

Merch! There’s exclusive Marvel merch that you can’t get anywhere else, including Mickey Mouse ears of Captain America’s shield. Amazing.

This is just the beginning. There are plans for a whole new Marvel-themed area and attractions in the next couple of years, as well as Frozen and, squeee, Star Wars. The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is also being reimagined into a Marvel attraction, where guests get to team up with Iron Man. Sorry about that, Steven Tyler.

Everything kicks off (and kicks ass) from 10 June, running until 30 September at Walt Disney Studios Park. Visit marvel.disneylandparis.co.uk for more details.

By Darren Scott

