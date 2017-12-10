11 Reasons New York Is Still the Coolest City in The World

Want to find the best photo ops for the ‘gram? Eat like a local? Wheel your fixie round the coolest neighbourhood? Don’t worry, we got you.

They Know How To Do Hotels

Straight from the heart of East London, The Hoxton Hotel has landed in trendy Williamsburg. Step into the chic pastel lobby and you’ll find the obligatory contingent of hipsters tapping away on laptops and sipping flat whites. The reception desk offers late-night snacks and a selection of souvenirs all made by local Brooklyn businesses, not an ‘I heart NY’ t-shirt in sight. And when night falls, you can treat yourself to dinner in one of THREE in-house restaurants, and party the night away on the rooftop bar with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Everything you could need for an Instagram-perfect stay.

They Keep It In The Family

Love chocolate? Live for pizza? Craft beer obsessive? Let a born and bred Brooklyneer guide you round the best food and drink spots in the neighbourhood, on A Slice of Brooklyn Tours. We took the chocolate tour, where not only do you get a ton of free chocolate, but the friendly guides will also show you the best photo spots in Brooklyn, including DUMBO, Cobble Hill and Brooklyn bridge. Trust us, you will be racking up those likes in no time.

New York food is more than just burgers and hot dogs

Big Mac and fries are SO done, in 2019, we are all about artisan sourdough and lavender cocktails babes. New York Restaurant Week runs from January 21st to February 8th and includes some of the best restaurants the city has to offer, no more scouring Trip Advisor reviews for a decent place to eat! Each restaurant offers a special menu, at $26 for a two-course lunch or $42 for a three-course dinner. We ate at Leuca, 10 Corso Como, and The Lambs Club.

ICONIC film and TV heritage

Get a selfie with Big Bird at the Jim Henson exhibition at The Museum Of The Moving Image. The exhibition has a ton of iconic TV memorabilia, including original props from Mrs. Doutbfire, Labyrinth, The Muppets, and Sesame Street. There is also an in-house cinema, so if the weather is bad, you can cosy up and sample their diverse programme of film screenings. The museum has a working TV studio just next door, where shows like Orange Is the New Black are filmed, time it right and you just might stumble across a celeb.

They were foodies before foodies were a thing

Eat your way around the historic Chelsea market and pick up some unique souvenirs on the way. Let a true New Yorker guide you round the best food stalls the market has to offer, with Like A Local Tours. Our favourites include the raspberry wildflower honey from Zach & Zöe, Halva from Seed + Mill and hot sauce from Heatonist. Be sure to check out Fleas and Artists market for a huge array of vintage clothing and gifts, all made by local artisans. And if it’s sunny, let Like A Local show you around the nearby High Line park, their inside knowledge will have you feeling like a true New Yorker.

They have the most famous skyline in the world

Get the perfect shot of the New York skyline from the One World Observatory deck. A futuristic elevator fires you to the top of the building in less than 60 seconds (gulp). And once at the top, you can enjoy a 360-degree view of the city that never sleeps.

Party like Don Draper in a retro-themed hotel

What could be more hipster than a mid-century themed hotel? All you vintage-lovers will soon be able to enjoy some vintage glamour in the TWA hotel. Opening in Spring 2019, the hotel will feature a museum dedicated to mid-century modern design, as well as six restaurants and EIGHT bars. That’s a lot of Martinis. The hotel will even be serving a variety of historic in-flight menus from the airline’s heyday…not a microwaved panini in sight.

Even the commuter routes have amazing views

Top insider tip: forget the packed tourist boats and hop on the NYC ferry for just $2.75! Take a tour down the Hudson where you will be able to take in views of Wall Street, The Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and DUMBO among others.

They do theatre like no other city

OK, so Broadway is firmly on the tourist map, but what is a trip to NYC without some neon lights and jazz hands? We saw The Prom, a hilarious musical from the director of Mean Girls and The Book of Mormon. Complete the classic NYC experience in Juniors, with a slice of cheesecake the size of your head. Previous customers include Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton! For more details and to buy tickets, please visit www.broadwaycollection.com

They are totally FASHUN

Pick up some vintage Louis Vutton for half the price at Century 21. Shopping is an obvious choice for any NYC trip. But if you’re after some designer brands at bargain prices, check out Century 21. Next door is their newly launched concept store, Next Century, selling iconic streetwear brands like Kappa, Tommy Hilfiger, and Vetements.

They know how to relax

Want to know how New Yorkers always have hair and nails on fleek? Check out the Oasis Day Spa, conveniently located in Manhattan. After an exhausting day spent shovelling food into our mouths, we opted for the Swedish massage. That will basically turn you into a giant, relaxed jelly-baby. Voted “Best of New York,” Oasis Day Spa also offers a full range of beauty treatments, including a signature facial that will leave you glowing. Trés Sex and The City darling.

By Ana Soria

MTV Travelled with... NYC GO. For more information on New York City and to plan a trip, visit www.nycgo.com. Norwegian Airlines, fares start from £150 one-way LowFare Economy and £400 one-way in Premium including all taxes and charges and subject to availability. Visit www.norwegian.com/uk or call 0330 828 0854. The Hoxton Williamsburg, rooms from $159/night, including a light daily breakfast bag, free WiFi and free international calls. Visit www.thehoxton.com/new-york/williamsburg/hotels for more information.